Lance Neita | West Indies cricket team must go ‘beyond the boundary’

Our West Indies team performance throughout the qualifying series for the T20 World Cup was disgraceful, to say the least. It will be exceedingly difficult to put the shattered pieces together to start the painful process of rebuilding, rethinking, strategising, apologising.

Consider this. In the beginning when we first put a fledgeling team together at the start of the 21st century, we were regarded as the minnows in a field dominated by Australia and England.

The superpowers lorded it over the string of colony teams until 1928 when we made a cap-in-hand entry into official Test cricket.

We were given a trouncing in our first encounter against England in 1928, but made it a much closer affair the following year when we drew with them one-all in the Caribbean.

West Indies finally came to the front in 1950-51 when we whipped England 3-1, including that historic defeat at Lords.

