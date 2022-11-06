Khalia Hall ready for next chapter

Entornointeligente.com /

After a whirlwind year as Miss Jamaica World 2021, Khalia Hall is feeling more prepared to move forward into the next chapter of her life as she prepares to hand over the crown in a month’s time.

Hall, who has been sitting in the seat of sustainability coordinator at ESIROM (Encouraging Social Influence; Redefining Online Marketing), said she had grown significantly during her reign, but more so in the past two months since she joined the digital media marketing agency.

«My responsibilities as Miss Jamaica World were very dynamic, and so are my responsibilities as ESIROM Limited’s sustainability coordinator. It involves a lot of communicating and networking, which are skills I have honed throughout training for the pageant and thereafter,» she told The Sunday Gleaner .

Although she did not take the international title, Hall said the experience gave her the confidence to speak out and make an impact on the public. The beauty queen said that the transition from the pageant world to corporate, while it is ongoing, is very seamless. She is enjoying having more structure in her schedule and putting her more technical mechanical engineering background to use in the ideation, planning and execution of projects.

Hall has a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom and participated in a student exchange programme at the National University of Singapore, where she served as a global ambassador for her school throughout the period.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com