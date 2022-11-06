Joseph Defeats Samuda To Assume CANOC Presidency

Entornointeligente.com /

Keith Joseph of St Vincent and the Grenadines has been elected as the new president of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) following Saturday’s General Assembly in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

He defeated Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) president Christopher Samuda by 17 votes to nine. Joseph succeeds Brian Lewis of Trinidad and Tobago who had led CANOC since 2016. Joseph was previously CANOC secretary general and will serve a term through to 2026. Olympic sailor Carson Ebanks of the Cayman Islands has been elected as vice-president. Ebanks, who competed at the 1984 and 1996 Olympics, won 16-10 in a ballot against John Abramson of the US Virgin Islands. Outgoing CANOC president Brian Lewis of Trinidad and Tobago won a close race for the position of secretary general 14-12, defeating Cliff Williams of Antigua and Barbuda. Edith Cox was returned unopposed as treasurer. Guadeloupe 2022 Organizing Committee chief Alain Soreze and Ytannia Wiggins of Barbados were both re-elected to the executive committee.

