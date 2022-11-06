Island girl ‘dating’ adventure

Entornointeligente.com /

Randia Coakley grew up in The Bahamas, loving the great outdoors. While she enjoyed all that her place of birth had to offer, she wanted to see the world. So she began steadily ‘dating’ adventure, conquering one destination at a time. When a job opportunity led her to explore one of the Caribbean’s greatest treasures, before she knew it, she fell in love with the island of Jamaica.

«In the summer of 2009, I needed to complete a semester’s worth of credits for my international hospitality and tourism management internship. I researched countries throughout the Caribbean and decided Port Antonio, Portland, Jamaica, was the most intriguing. I was 100 per cent correct,» she explained to The Sunday Gleaner .

Coakley would go on to spend the following two months exploring the countryside, rafting down the Rio Grande, horseback riding on San San Beach, shopping in the fruit market, and visiting Kingston, to name a few excursions.

«I enjoyed the fresh food and the lush landscape the most. At the Hotel Mockingbird Hill, every dish was made from scratch. This exposure left an imprint on my palate, forever changing the way I experience food. Also, Jamaica’s roaming hills and mountains, the lush green jungles and rivers meeting with beaches blew my mind. I’d never seen such beauty. I was even captivated by the red soil,» she said with a laugh.

Since her initial trip, she has visited Jamaica on three other occasions, enjoying Montego Bay, Portmore, Ocho Rios and Kingston, «The vibes of Jamaica are unmatched!»

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com