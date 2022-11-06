Gordon Robinson | Resignations do not solve the problems

Entornointeligente.com /

The PNP seems determined to turn a once great political party into a persistently puerile poppy show.

2022 could easily be declared Call for Ministers Resignation Year . On August 16, after news of increased teacher migration, PNP education spokesman (oops, sorry, «spokesperson») Damion Crawford was quoted by The Observer:

«You can change the person or the person can change, so if the minister at current is incapable to get greater vigour and vim and vitality as it relates to the management of the education system, if she is incapable to exert the energy and interest and excitement that it demands, then the minister needs to change.»

On August 20, PNP ex-senator Wensworth Skeffery called for Fayval Williams to resign because in his opinion, «She has no clue about education.»

Then, in late September, Fayval supported a principal’s right to her opinion about long-skirted uniforms. Howls for her resignation came from multiple PNP sources and intensified in early October.

