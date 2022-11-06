God Of Love Romps Overnight Allowance Race

Entornointeligente.com /

The 2-5 favourite God of Love went from gate to wire in Saturday’s Overnight Allowance contest over 5 furlongs round at Caymanas Park. He was ridden to victory in the $1.14 million contest by Robert «Hard Ball» Halledeen for trainer Fitzgerald Richards. God of Love came home in a nippy 59.4 seconds following splits of 23.1 and 46.1 to win by 4-and-a-half lengths. Elsewhere, a mild upset was created in the Betmakers Trophy for native bred and imported 3 year olds over 6 and a half furlongs, as 2-time former champion jockey Shane Ellis guided the Patrick «Wacky» Lynch-trained Freedom Street to an impressive victory. Meanwhile, veteran jockey Allen «Bongo John» Maragh rode his first winner on local soil in many years when he confidently guided home the 5-1 mild upsetter Amad Ali in the third event over 6-and-a-half furlongs for trainer Gary Subratie.

Inform rider Reyan Lewis had a double, while Subratie saddled two winnners among the trainers. Racing continues on Sunday with another 9-race card starting at noon.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

