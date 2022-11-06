Gary Allen | TVJ and digital switchover – expanding footprints

Entornointeligente.com /

Last week we looked into the transition of TVJ into the digital era and what value additions it is bringing to our viewers. Part 2 looks at the way forward as we embrace the new technology.

Another interesting feature is that this technology is now able to be delivered to some mobile phones and tablets FREE of data charges. Indeed, some of our television executives were in Detroit, Michigan, earlier this year to get updates on the inclusion of TV receiver sets in cars for passengers to receive this service in their vehicles. That feature will expand viewership of TV in markets like ours where people spend hours in traffic on our roads, especially in morning and afternoon periods.

It was the discussion of this new digital broadcasting environment for our TV stations and what it means for consumers that generated so much interest for our shareholders. It was also this understanding which gained their support for our calls for an ENABLING environment to be created for this aspect of the media evolution to take place.

Consider this; a few years ago, shareholders were advised that TVJ had purchased a new world-class Outside Broadcast Truck that was used in the production of English Premier League matches for a short while. It was to facilitate multi-camera, High Definition (HD) television productions, with superior graphics, multiple slow-motion options, exceptional audio capture among other features in the field. Although with the incentive that exists for local film producers under our permit from Jamaica Promotions Corporation, JAMPRO, we did not need to pay import duty on the truck, valued at hundreds of millions of dollars, we nevertheless had to pay over $50m in Special Consumption Taxes, SCT, on it!

