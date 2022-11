Entornointeligente.com /

The howling favourite Flightline under jockey Flavien Pratt for trainer John Sadler, captured Saturday’s $6-million Breeders Cup Classic over 10 furlongs at Keeneland Race Course in Kentucky. Flightline dominated the country’s most prestigious race to win by 8-and-a-half lengths. His victory margin was the largest ever for a classic winner and his odds of 2-5 were the lowest for any classic winner.

