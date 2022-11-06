Fay Rodgers-Jenkinson – educator extraordinaire

Entornointeligente.com /

Every once in a lifetime, a charismatic individual with the ability to inspire and spur others to heights of nobleness and excellence comes along – Fay Rodgers-Jenkinson was such an individual. She was an indomitable spirit to touch and transform lives in the field of education.

Born to Edgar and Pearline Rodgers, and raised by grandparents Rev E. B. and Miriam Rodgers, Fay had an avid interest in music and learning but struggled with reading. Her gift for leadership was honed at St Andrew High School for Girls, where she served as form captain, deputy house captain, and head girl.

Receiving an Issa scholarship, Fay studied teacher training (music and history) at Philippa Fawcett College, London University, England. There, Fay discovered that she had dyslexia. Securing a New York State University scholarship, she completed a B.Sc. in Education at the College at Old Westbury and then obtained an MA in Educational Management and Administration, and Educational Measurement and Testing from UWI, Mona. She got an M.Phil at Lucy Cavendish College, University of Cambridge, England.

While class teacher and music coordinator at Cowley Infant/Junior Schools in Brixton, England, Fay also developed cultural and community programmes within the school. She returned to Jamaica one year later, encouraged and recruited by the late Wesley Powell, of Excelsior, and founded the Excelsior Education Centre (EXED) Pre-Primary/Primary Schools. She formulated a modern curriculum, worked extensively in the Nannyville and Wareika Hills communities, and lectured in the Teacher Training department at EXED.

PROGRAMME FOR THE GIFTED Principal of Hillel Academy Preparatory School, Fay managed staff and extra-curricular development and developed an innovative programme for the gifted. She achieved this through the joint use of resources and personnel for learning disabilities and parent support groups.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com