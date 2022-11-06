EU approves ban on new combustion-engine cars from 2035

Entornointeligente.com /

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers and member countries reached a deal to ban the sale of new gasolene and diesel cars and vans by 2035.

The deal EU negotiators sealed Thursday night is the first agreement of the bloc’s «Fit for 55» package, which the bloc’s executive commission set up to achieve the goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 55% over this decade.

Under the deal, carmakers will be required to reduce the emissions of new cars sold by 55% in 2030, compared to 2021, before reaching a 100% cut five years later. The European Parliament and member states must formally approve the agreement before it comes into force.

The European Parliament said the deal is a signal ahead of the UN’s annual climate change conference «that the EU is serious about adopting concrete laws to reach the more ambitious targets set out in the EU Climate Law».

According to EU data, transportation is the only sector in which greenhouse gas emissions have increased in the past three decades, rising 33.5% between 1990 and 2019. Passenger cars are a major polluter, accounting for 61% of total CO2 emissions from road transport.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com