Editorial | Take the spoils from MPs

Last week’s mini controversy over whether the recipient of a social housing home was the nephew of an eastern St Thomas parish councillor was another example of how people’s miseries often become props in the advancement of Jamaica’s politics of patronage.

The incident highlighted, too, the distortions in the functioning of the public bureaucracy and why better training and increased salaries for government employees won’t necessarily lead to more efficient delivery of services by the public sector. That has to be accompanied by a transformation in how political representatives perceive their jobs and relationships with constituents.

Established in 2018, the social housing programme’s primary role is to provide free homes to the island’s poorest and most vulnerable citizens, including those who reside in areas in imminent danger of catastrophes. It also upgrades multi-family tenement yards, which are common in most of Jamaica’s inner-city communities.

However, each year, the scheme can deliver only five homes in each of the island’s 63 parliamentary constituencies, or 315 homes in total. Additionally, a single «big yard’ redevelopment per constituency is projected per year – 63 in all.

Put another way, the programme’s offering is a scarce commodity managed by the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation (MEGJC), of which Prime Minister Holness is the substantive minister. Generally, it isn’t the beneficiaries who apply directly for assistance. Neither is the outcome of surveys focused on areas of greatest need, nor based on transparent and readily accessible criteria. Mostly, the process starts with a politician, as was the case of the house received last week by the east St Thomas resident, Keith James, 70, who was recommended by local government councillor Michael McLeod.

