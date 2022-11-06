COP27 must turn promises into action

Caribbean countries are among those that will be hardest hit if the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), which began in Egypt yesterday, does not turn promises into action.
Financing for mitigation against the effects of climate change is critical to countries in the region that are battered by storms and hurricanes each year.
Trinidad and Tobago, for example, which has often escaped the worst due to its low latitude positioning, was one of the countries in the region most affected countries by severe flooding following the passage of several systems this year.
With increasing shifts in weather patterns, there is no way to predict what the region faces next year.
The Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility, a regional insurance programme from which T&T received US$5.84 million last week to help recover from the significant flooding experienced in the east-west corridor, is one of the region’s financing mechanisms.
But there is a need for bigger mitigation funding if the region is to recover quickly from disasters without major economic setbacks.
Against this background, Caribbean leaders and environment and planning ministers are at COP27 with a call for urgent attention to be given to financing for the region’s sustainable development and climate-secure future.
At a recent meeting, regional planning ministers noted that both public and private sectors are on the frontline of increasingly intense hurricanes, floods, longer periods of drought and intense heatwaves.
Caricom’s battle is for the survival of the region, economically and environmentally.
What the Caribbean has been facing yearly highlights a growing need for increased investments in more resilient public transportation systems, emergency and disaster preparedness mechanisms, water and sanitation sectors, public health systems, agriculture, renewable energy, housing, land use, education and training, as well as social safety nets.
Domestic resources continue to be stretched to the limits as the region confronts a constant cycle of financing disaster recovery and rebuilding, even while seeking to develop low-carbon, climate-resilient pathways.
Many promises have been made to vulnerable countries through previous climate change meetings that are yet to materialise.
Thankfully, a key promise, the commitment by developed countries to achieve a US$100 billion floor per year by 2023 to assist developing nations to mitigate and adapt to climate change, is on track.
How those funds will be distributed is another matter altogether.
The regional team has called for climate finance to be disbursed in addition to Official Development Assistance (ODA) and in the form of grants over loans, so as not to adversely impact the debt profile of low-income and vulnerable countries.
Caricom has been leading the charge to make the global development and climate finance architecture more responsive to the unprecedented needs of the most vulnerable.
At previous meetings, it has also been at the forefront of pioneering innovative approaches to public and private finance for building resilience and catalysing transformative climate action.
The slow-down of action at that last climate change conference remains a concern to the region but the move by developed countries towards finally remedying the gap in finance for addressing loss and damage is a good start.
This makes COP27’s delivery even more critical. The promises are great but the action to deliver them is urgent.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian