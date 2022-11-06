COP27 must turn promises into action

Entornointeligente.com /

Caribbean coun­tries are among those that will be hard­est hit if the Unit­ed Na­tions Cli­mate Change Con­fer­ence (COP27), which be­gan in Egypt yes­ter­day, does not turn promis­es in­to ac­tion.

Fi­nanc­ing for mit­i­ga­tion against the ef­fects of cli­mate change is crit­i­cal to coun­tries in the re­gion that are bat­tered by storms and hur­ri­canes each year.

Trinidad and To­ba­go, for ex­am­ple, which has of­ten es­caped the worst due to its low lat­i­tude po­si­tion­ing, was one of the coun­tries in the re­gion most af­fect­ed coun­tries by se­vere flood­ing fol­low­ing the pas­sage of sev­er­al sys­tems this year.

With in­creas­ing shifts in weath­er pat­terns, there is no way to pre­dict what the re­gion faces next year.

The Caribbean Cat­a­stro­phe Risk In­sur­ance Fa­cil­i­ty, a re­gion­al in­sur­ance pro­gramme from which T&T re­ceived US$5.84 mil­lion last week to help re­cov­er from the sig­nif­i­cant flood­ing ex­pe­ri­enced in the east-west cor­ri­dor, is one of the re­gion’s fi­nanc­ing mech­a­nisms.

But there is a need for big­ger mit­i­ga­tion fund­ing if the re­gion is to re­cov­er quick­ly from dis­as­ters with­out ma­jor eco­nom­ic set­backs.

Against this back­ground, Caribbean lead­ers and en­vi­ron­ment and plan­ning min­is­ters are at COP27 with a call for ur­gent at­ten­tion to be giv­en to fi­nanc­ing for the re­gion’s sus­tain­able de­vel­op­ment and cli­mate-se­cure fu­ture.

At a re­cent meet­ing, re­gion­al plan­ning min­is­ters not­ed that both pub­lic and pri­vate sec­tors are on the front­line of in­creas­ing­ly in­tense hur­ri­canes, floods, longer pe­ri­ods of drought and in­tense heat­waves.

Cari­com’s bat­tle is for the sur­vival of the re­gion, eco­nom­i­cal­ly and en­vi­ron­men­tal­ly.

What the Caribbean has been fac­ing year­ly high­lights a grow­ing need for in­creased in­vest­ments in more re­silient pub­lic trans­porta­tion sys­tems, emer­gency and dis­as­ter pre­pared­ness mech­a­nisms, wa­ter and san­i­ta­tion sec­tors, pub­lic health sys­tems, agri­cul­ture, re­new­able en­er­gy, hous­ing, land use, ed­u­ca­tion and train­ing, as well as so­cial safe­ty nets.

Do­mes­tic re­sources con­tin­ue to be stretched to the lim­its as the re­gion con­fronts a con­stant cy­cle of fi­nanc­ing dis­as­ter re­cov­ery and re­build­ing, even while seek­ing to de­vel­op low-car­bon, cli­mate-re­silient path­ways.

Many promis­es have been made to vul­ner­a­ble coun­tries through pre­vi­ous cli­mate change meet­ings that are yet to ma­te­ri­alise.

Thank­ful­ly, a key promise, the com­mit­ment by de­vel­oped coun­tries to achieve a US$100 bil­lion floor per year by 2023 to as­sist de­vel­op­ing na­tions to mit­i­gate and adapt to cli­mate change, is on track.

How those funds will be dis­trib­uted is an­oth­er mat­ter al­to­geth­er.

The re­gion­al team has called for cli­mate fi­nance to be dis­bursed in ad­di­tion to Of­fi­cial De­vel­op­ment As­sis­tance (ODA) and in the form of grants over loans, so as not to ad­verse­ly im­pact the debt pro­file of low-in­come and vul­ner­a­ble coun­tries.

Cari­com has been lead­ing the charge to make the glob­al de­vel­op­ment and cli­mate fi­nance ar­chi­tec­ture more re­spon­sive to the un­prece­dent­ed needs of the most vul­ner­a­ble.

At pre­vi­ous meet­ings, it has al­so been at the fore­front of pi­o­neer­ing in­no­v­a­tive ap­proach­es to pub­lic and pri­vate fi­nance for build­ing re­silience and catalysing trans­for­ma­tive cli­mate ac­tion.

The slow-down of ac­tion at that last cli­mate change con­fer­ence re­mains a con­cern to the re­gion but the move by de­vel­oped coun­tries to­wards fi­nal­ly rem­e­dy­ing the gap in fi­nance for ad­dress­ing loss and dam­age is a good start.

This makes COP27’s de­liv­ery even more crit­i­cal. The promis­es are great but the ac­tion to de­liv­er them is ur­gent.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

