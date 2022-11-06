Carolyn Cooper | Kingston Creative investing in the arts

Entornointeligente.com /

«This is so uplifting!» That’s how an enthusiastic reviewer spontaneously described our tour last Sunday of the huge murals on Water Lane and adjacent streets. Our guide, Christine Neil Wright, was informative, passionate and most entertaining. She completed a 12-month course in tour guiding at the Old Harbour HEART Academy. She’s a dynamic ambassador for the programme. Her brilliant storytelling beautifully complemented the grand narrative of the vibrant murals that document Jamaican popular culture, particularly our music.

That engaging mural tour was put on by Kingston Creative, an innovative non-profit arts organisation co-founded in 2017 by Andrea Dempster-Chung, Allan Daisley and Jennifer Bailey. Tourism consultant Janet Crick manages tours, which include ‘Taste of the City’ and ‘Sounds of the City’. Then, there’s Artwalk, a free street festival that used to attract hundreds of visitors each month. That’s before COVID mash it up and forced the organisers to wheel an come again virtually. After being suspended for more than two years, the live cultural event came back with a big bang last week. Not even rain could dampen the spirits of appreciative patrons.

The vision of the founders of Kingston Creative, as stated on their website, is inspiring: «We want to see the city of Kingston leverage its creative heritage, its world-class talent and reach its potential to become a Creative City, not just in name or by UNESCO designation, but for this to be a reality for all who live in Kingston.» In December 2015, The UNESCO Creative Cities Network named Kingston as a «Creative City of Music». We didn’t need UNESCO’s stamp of approval to tell us who we are. But it’s a welcome reminder.

Despite persistent urban decay, Kingston still is a vibrant city. Vendors jostle with pedestrians and lawless taxi drivers as they hustle to make an honest living. Downtown Kingston on major market days reminds me of Dakar and Accra. It’s the same vibe. All that’s missing is the colourful clothing made from African textiles. Regretfully, these days, many cheap ‘African’ fabrics come from China. The perils of globalisation!

WATERED DOWN JERK UNESCO identifies seven creative fields in which selected cities are judged: crafts and folk art, design, film, gastronomy, literature, media arts and music. Kingston’s creativity encompasses much more than music. We could just as easily have been recognised as a creative city in all of those other areas. And it’s not just Kingston. It’s all of Jamaica. Creativity is abundant here.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com