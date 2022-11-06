Adekeye Adebajo | Fifteen diplomats on a powder keg

Entornointeligente.com /

The University of Pretoria’s (UP) Centre for the Advancement of Scholarship (CAS) and Future Africa recently partnered with the Sweden-based Nordic Africa Institute (NAI) to host a policy dialogue on «Fifteen Diplomats on A Powder Keg: Africa and the United Nations (UN) Security Council.»

The meeting involved senior diplomats, heads of UN agencies, civil society, media, scholars, and students, and had three key aims: to craft ideas to ensure an effective division of labour between the UN, the European Union (EU), and Africa’s regional bodies; to strengthen the effectiveness of the Elected Ten (E10) members on the Council in promoting positive peacekeeping outcomes in Africa, with three case studies of South Africa, Germany, and Sweden examined; and to increase the meaningful participation of women and human rights priorities in peace processes across the continent while linking security to development. The dialogue thus assessed how the E10 have worked to strengthen Africa’s security architecture.

SHADOW OF UKRAINE The meeting took place in the shadow of the Ukraine war – with two billion people globally living in conflict-affected areas – at a time when the 15-member UN Security Council is probably more divided than at any time in the last three post-Cold War decades. Efforts are once again afoot – for the first time in four decades – by Western actors to strengthen the role of the 193-strong UN General Assembly in the area of peace and security. But like the Council, the Assembly is also divided on many of these thorny issues. It was also noted that the five veto-wielding permanent members (the P5) of the Council – the United States (US), China, Russia, France, and Britain – who are mandated to maintain international peace and security, paradoxically account for 76 per cent of arms sales that fuel global conflicts.

There were calls to strengthen the UN Peace building Commission since many post-conflict countries relapse into war as a result of inadequate peacebuilding resources being provided to rebuild crippled states. The increased focus on the Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) agenda on the Council since 2016 was praised, with Sweden, Germany, Kenya, Mexico, and Ireland recently backing these efforts. There were, however, urgent calls to address the exclusion of women from African mediation processes, and African think tanks were urged to contribute to knowledge-production in this critical area.

PAX AFRICANA AND A3 The meeting was also held as conflicts have proliferated in African theatres such as the eastern Congo, Central African Republic (CAR), Chad, Mali, Guinea-Bissau, Somalia, Sudan, and Mozambique, with 70 per cent of the Security Council’s deliberations typically focusing on the continent. About 22 million people on the Horn of Africa remain in danger of starvation even as the rich world reneges on promises to support African efforts to tackle climate change and its deleterious impacts. The main focus of the deliberations was Africa, to which 85 per cent of the UN’s 75,000 peacekeepers are deployed. With 22 debt-distressed African countries needing relief, there were calls to divert more resources from security to development and to prioritise conflict prevention in order to address the root causes of conflicts.

