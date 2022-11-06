A concert for the culture

Entornointeligente.com /

On January 1, 2023, Grizzly’s Plantation Cove in St Ann is set to come alive for the first staging of the Intimate Jamaica Concert, which is anticipated to be a historic coming together of Jamaican music legends Buju Banton and Beres Hammond. During the event’s media launch held at the ROK hotel in downtown Kingston, Banton shared that the concert is to provide patrons with a refreshing display of good music that feeds both the mind and soul. According to ‘The Gargamel’, this is something that Jamaica is lacking right now.

«We want to start the year right, and, if we start the year right, chances are we can end right. And, if you start wrong, you end wrong. We have not partied in so long. Since 2019, I have not danced. I wanna fling some foot. We want to give you a night of not rambunctiousness but of surreal entertainment and enjoyment,» he told the star-studded audience and media personnel gathered by the poolside.

Banton, who is responsible for giving timeless classics such as Destiny, Not an Easy Road, Untold Stories, Hills and Valleys and a slew of other tunes that tell stories of freedom and overcoming struggle, told The Sunday Gleaner that currently, the music has lost its [original] identity that sought to edify and not just entertain, and the aim is to bring some of that back through the Intimate Concert.

«Our music was not based primarily on death and destruction. It was a music that helped galvanise harmony. Our music was not just ‘willy-nilly’ stuff. It was politically rooted to educate our people about what the current affairs of the global community was. Now, it [has] divulged into drug taking and all kind of garbage. So, this coming together of intimate is to guide back the people dem to who we are,» he shared.

«We have not had love preached in our ears in a long time. We have an abundance of death and destruction, and mayhem. So, we tried to put Marcia Griffiths, L.U.S.T, Beres Hammond and Buju Banton, Mitch, people who can bring a different purview,» he also added while revealing other performers scheduled for the show.

