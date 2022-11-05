Simmons joins Dubai Capitals as head coach

Entornointeligente.com /

For­mer West In­dies coach Phil Sim­mons has been named the head coach of the Dubai Cap­i­tals for the in­au­gur­al edi­tion of the In­ter­na­tion­al League Twen­ty20 (ILT20) League.

The 59-year-old will step in­to the new role af­ter he re­signed as the head coach of the West In­dies fol­low­ing the first round ex­it in the on­go­ing T20 World Cup.

The re­gion­al side, un­der Sim­mons, suf­fered loss­es against Scot­land and Ire­land in the World Cup. As a re­sult, the two-time cham­pi­ons did not qual­i­fy for the Su­per 12 stage of the tour­na­ment.

The an­nounce­ment was made on Fri­day by the Dubai Cap­i­tals via so­cial me­dia plat­form, Twit­ter say­ing: «We are proud to an­nounce Phil Sim­mons as our Head Coach for the up­com­ing #ILT20 sea­son. The West In­di­an coach is all set to join the #Cap­i­tal­sUni­verse and his ex­cite­ment lev­els are un­match­able.

Sim­mons ex­pressed his readi­ness for the new chal­lenge with Dubai Cap­i­tals, tweet­ing on the Dubai Cap­i­tals page: «I’m look­ing for­ward to this new chal­lenge with Dubai Cap­i­tals. The ILT20 has brought to­geth­er six new en­ti­ties in a com­pe­ti­tion that’s set to show­case the best of the best. We have a fan­tas­tic group and the prospect of bind­ing us all to­geth­er is in­cred­i­bly mo­ti­vat­ing. Thanks to GMR Sports for the op­por­tiu­ni­ty and all cred­it to them in form­ing a bal­anced squad and I look for­ward to this ex­cit­ing jour­ney ahead.»

The T&T crick­et coach be­gan his coach­ing ca­reer in 2005. How­ev­er, his first in­ter­na­tion­al stint was short-lived, as he was sacked from the role in 2005 due to his re­port­ed in­ef­fi­cien­cy.

His time with Ire­land af­ter the 2007 World Cup turned out to be good as un­der his su­per­vi­sion the team Eng­land at the 2011 World Cup and the West In­dies, Zim­bab­we in 2015. He, how­ev­er, had a tor­rid time with the West In­dies be­fore he guid­ed them to their sec­ond World T20 in In­dia. He had al­so served Afghanistan in a con­sul­tan­cy role.

In his new role with the Dubai Cap­i­tals, he will be work­ing close­ly with T20 stars like West In­dies’ Rov­man Pow­ell, Sri Lankan Bhanu­ka Ra­japak­sa and Sikan­dar Raza, a Pak­istani-born Zim­bab­wean in­ter­na­tion­al crick­eter.

