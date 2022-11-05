Minister Hinds’ clouded vision

One thing National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds is good at is putting his foot in his mouth at times when the nation turns to him for solutions.
The minister proved true to character once again yesterday, as he described as «quite misleading» the viral video of school children lying on the ground while multiple gunshots are heard loudly in the background.
Here it is that a country, already hurting from rampant killings across several communities, is presented with the heartbreaking sight of young children traumatised by a real shooting incident and the best reply we can get from Minister Hinds is one that seeks to soften the impact of it.
What exactly does Minister Hinds expect to achieve by saying, «You could be forgiven for thinking that gunmen were actually on the compound. They were not! In fact, the actual shooting took place about 200m away.»
It baffles us that the minister could actually believe that putting the proximity of the shooting a little further away from the yard of the Rose Hill RC School, somehow makes the situation less grave.
Why, as the person charged with the administration of our nation’s safety and security departments and personnel, should it even matter to him how far away the gunmen were?
The Minister further argued that from the account of the school administration, the children were not at peril of any physical danger and that it was the trauma and fear that gripped them all.
This is nothing less than a shameless attempt by Minister Hinds to divert right-thinking citizens away from the real issue.
To him, it is not about criminals having gun battles with powerful semi-automatic rifles in the streets near a school—or anywhere for that matter—in broad daylight, but about a video he deems to be overblown.
To him, this was not about the tragic reality of infants being taught defensive routines because of gunshots routinely interrupting their classes, but rather about a situation he believes has been made to appear more dangerous than it truly was.
But why are we surprised?
This is not the first time that Minister Hinds has shamelessly deflected matters of national security and public concern when called upon to account for the state of the country’s crime situation.
In February, he made it clear «my duty is not to ensure that people feel safe and secure…my duty is to ensure that those organisations and agencies that are responsible for the public’s safety are provided with the resources that they need.»
Yet, here we are eight months later having equalled the third-highest murder count in our country’s history, while on a trajectory to surpass the 550 high-mark of 2008.
The quicker Minister Hinds understands that the nation doesn’t care what he believes his role is, the better for him.
With such absurd responses in the face of multiple killings, of which women and children have become regular victims, he remains a National Security Minister with one of the lowest credibility and public confidence ratings in T&T.
The daily heartaches and trauma we all feel as the killings continue are in no way lessened by Minister Hinds’ lip service, bizarrely seeking to assure us that the crisis isn’t as bad as we see it.
We saw the viral video for what it is Minister Hinds.
It’s about time now that we see real action or your resignation letter instead.
