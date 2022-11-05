Minister Hinds’ clouded vision

Entornointeligente.com /

One thing Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Min­is­ter Fitzger­ald Hinds is good at is putting his foot in his mouth at times when the na­tion turns to him for so­lu­tions.

The min­is­ter proved true to char­ac­ter once again yes­ter­day, as he de­scribed as «quite mis­lead­ing» the vi­ral video of school chil­dren ly­ing on the ground while mul­ti­ple gun­shots are heard loud­ly in the back­ground.

Here it is that a coun­try, al­ready hurt­ing from ram­pant killings across sev­er­al com­mu­ni­ties, is pre­sent­ed with the heart­break­ing sight of young chil­dren trau­ma­tised by a re­al shoot­ing in­ci­dent and the best re­ply we can get from Min­is­ter Hinds is one that seeks to soft­en the im­pact of it.

What ex­act­ly does Min­is­ter Hinds ex­pect to achieve by say­ing, «You could be for­giv­en for think­ing that gun­men were ac­tu­al­ly on the com­pound. They were not! In fact, the ac­tu­al shoot­ing took place about 200m away.»

It baf­fles us that the min­is­ter could ac­tu­al­ly be­lieve that putting the prox­im­i­ty of the shoot­ing a lit­tle fur­ther away from the yard of the Rose Hill RC School, some­how makes the sit­u­a­tion less grave.

Why, as the per­son charged with the ad­min­is­tra­tion of our na­tion’s safe­ty and se­cu­ri­ty de­part­ments and per­son­nel, should it even mat­ter to him how far away the gun­men were?

The Min­is­ter fur­ther ar­gued that from the ac­count of the school ad­min­is­tra­tion, the chil­dren were not at per­il of any phys­i­cal dan­ger and that it was the trau­ma and fear that gripped them all.

This is noth­ing less than a shame­less at­tempt by Min­is­ter Hinds to di­vert right-think­ing cit­i­zens away from the re­al is­sue.

To him, it is not about crim­i­nals hav­ing gun bat­tles with pow­er­ful se­mi-au­to­mat­ic ri­fles in the streets near a school—or any­where for that mat­ter—in broad day­light, but about a video he deems to be overblown.

To him, this was not about the trag­ic re­al­i­ty of in­fants be­ing taught de­fen­sive rou­tines be­cause of gun­shots rou­tine­ly in­ter­rupt­ing their class­es, but rather about a sit­u­a­tion he be­lieves has been made to ap­pear more dan­ger­ous than it tru­ly was.

But why are we sur­prised?

This is not the first time that Min­is­ter Hinds has shame­less­ly de­flect­ed mat­ters of na­tion­al se­cu­ri­ty and pub­lic con­cern when called up­on to ac­count for the state of the coun­try’s crime sit­u­a­tion.

In Feb­ru­ary, he made it clear «my du­ty is not to en­sure that peo­ple feel safe and se­cure…my du­ty is to en­sure that those or­gan­i­sa­tions and agen­cies that are re­spon­si­ble for the pub­lic’s safe­ty are pro­vid­ed with the re­sources that they need.»

Yet, here we are eight months lat­er hav­ing equalled the third-high­est mur­der count in our coun­try’s his­to­ry, while on a tra­jec­to­ry to sur­pass the 550 high-mark of 2008.

The quick­er Min­is­ter Hinds un­der­stands that the na­tion doesn’t care what he be­lieves his role is, the bet­ter for him.

With such ab­surd re­spons­es in the face of mul­ti­ple killings, of which women and chil­dren have be­come reg­u­lar vic­tims, he re­mains a Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Min­is­ter with one of the low­est cred­i­bil­i­ty and pub­lic con­fi­dence rat­ings in T&T.

The dai­ly heartaches and trau­ma we all feel as the killings con­tin­ue are in no way less­ened by Min­is­ter Hinds’ lip ser­vice, bizarrely seek­ing to as­sure us that the cri­sis isn’t as bad as we see it.

We saw the vi­ral video for what it is Min­is­ter Hinds.

It’s about time now that we see re­al ac­tion or your res­ig­na­tion let­ter in­stead.

