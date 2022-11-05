Foreign used car dealership loses import extension battle

Entornointeligente.com /

A for­eign used car deal­er­ship has lost its law­suit against the Min­istry of Trade and In­dus­try, over its re­fusal to ex­tend im­port li­cences for two ve­hi­cles whose ar­rival in Trinidad was de­layed by ship­ping is­sues as­so­ci­at­ed with the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic.

De­liv­er­ing a writ­ten judge­ment on Wednes­day, High Court Judge Ricky Rahim dis­missed RBN Au­to Deal­ers Lim­it­ed’s ju­di­cial re­view law­suit against the min­istry.

Ac­cord­ing to the ev­i­dence in the case, in late Oc­to­ber last year, the com­pa­ny suc­cess­ful­ly ap­plied to the min­istry for a li­cence to im­port three ve­hi­cles. The ve­hi­cles were sched­uled to ar­rive in Trinidad in late No­vem­ber but ac­tu­al­ly ar­rived on Jan­u­ary 6 due to de­lays in ship­ping.

Two days be­fore the ship­ment ar­rived, the com­pa­ny wrote to the min­istry seek­ing an ex­ten­sion of the li­cence be­yond its De­cem­ber 31, 2021 ex­piry date, as two of the three ve­hi­cles, man­u­fac­tured in 2018, fell out­side the Gov­ern­ment’s pro­hi­bi­tion over the im­por­ta­tion of used ve­hi­cles that are old­er than three years.

The com­pa­ny threat­ened le­gal ac­tion against the min­istry, as it re­ceived in­for­ma­tion, pur­suant to a Free­dom of In­for­ma­tion Act (FOIA), that oth­er for­eign used car deal­ers, who were sim­i­lar­ly cir­cum­stanced as it, re­ceived ex­ten­sions to their li­cences.

In re­sponse, the min­istry said it could not reval­i­date the ex­pired li­cense as it would have con­tra­vened the Gov­ern­ment’s pol­i­cy over the age lim­it of for­eign-used ve­hi­cles and un­der­mined its eco­nom­ic and fis­cal strat­e­gy to curb for­eign ex­change leak­ages.

It al­so con­tend­ed the com­pa­ny was aware of the poli­cies and the in­ter­na­tion­al ship­ping de­lays at the time and should have tak­en in­to ac­count the same when plac­ing the or­der for the ve­hi­cles.

In the law­suit, the com­pa­ny claimed the min­istry’s de­ci­sion was un­law­ful, un­rea­son­able, ir­ra­tional and an ir­ra­tional ex­er­cise of dis­cre­tion.

In his de­ci­sion, Jus­tice Rahim ruled the min­istry prop­er­ly con­sid­ered the com­pa­ny’s re­quest.

«It ap­pears to the court that the de­fen­dant did in fact con­sid­er the rea­sons giv­en by the claimant but ex­er­cised its dis­cre­tion not to reval­i­date hav­ing con­sid­ered both the pol­i­cy and the rea­sons sup­plied,» he said, as he not­ed there was no ba­sis to find un­law­ful­ness and il­le­gal­i­ty.

Jus­tice Rahim al­so ruled the Gov­ern­ment’s mea­sure re­lat­ed to the age lim­it on ve­hi­cles was ap­pro­pri­ate and nec­es­sary.

«It is a mat­ter of log­ic that the im­por­ta­tion of old­er ve­hi­cles would make a wide range of ve­hi­cles more af­ford­able to a wider range of per­sons, there­by in­creas­ing the de­mand for for­eign ex­change to pur­chase the same,» he said.

Jus­tice Rahim said the min­istry’s de­ci­sion could not be con­sid­ered ir­ra­tional or tak­en in bad faith. He al­so re­ject­ed the com­pa­ny’s claim that the pol­i­cy was op­pres­sive, as it would de­prive it of its prop­er­ty be­cause it could on­ly get a li­cense to use the two ve­hi­cles as scrap.

«In the court’s view, there is there­fore no op­pres­sion in the cir­cum­stances of the case,» he said.

Ad­dress­ing the ex­ten­sions grant­ed to oth­er deal­ers, Jus­tice Rahim not­ed their ve­hi­cles land­ed on De­cem­ber 1, 2021, and they were grant­ed a strict one-day ex­ten­sion.

«Af­ter very care­ful con­sid­er­a­tion, there­fore, the court is of the view that the claimant was not sub­ject­ed to in­equal­i­ty of treat­ment and so was not treat­ed un­fair­ly,» he said.

As part of his de­ci­sion in the case, Jus­tice Rahim or­dered the com­pa­ny to pay the min­istry’s le­gal costs for de­fend­ing the law­suit.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com