Foreign used car dealership loses import extension battle

A foreign used car dealership has lost its lawsuit against the Ministry of Trade and Industry, over its refusal to extend import licences for two vehicles whose arrival in Trinidad was delayed by shipping issues associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Delivering a written judgement on Wednesday, High Court Judge Ricky Rahim dismissed RBN Auto Dealers Limited’s judicial review lawsuit against the ministry.
According to the evidence in the case, in late October last year, the company successfully applied to the ministry for a licence to import three vehicles. The vehicles were scheduled to arrive in Trinidad in late November but actually arrived on January 6 due to delays in shipping.
Two days before the shipment arrived, the company wrote to the ministry seeking an extension of the licence beyond its December 31, 2021 expiry date, as two of the three vehicles, manufactured in 2018, fell outside the Government’s prohibition over the importation of used vehicles that are older than three years.
The company threatened legal action against the ministry, as it received information, pursuant to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), that other foreign used car dealers, who were similarly circumstanced as it, received extensions to their licences.
In response, the ministry said it could not revalidate the expired license as it would have contravened the Government’s policy over the age limit of foreign-used vehicles and undermined its economic and fiscal strategy to curb foreign exchange leakages.
It also contended the company was aware of the policies and the international shipping delays at the time and should have taken into account the same when placing the order for the vehicles.
In the lawsuit, the company claimed the ministry’s decision was unlawful, unreasonable, irrational and an irrational exercise of discretion.
In his decision, Justice Rahim ruled the ministry properly considered the company’s request.
«It appears to the court that the defendant did in fact consider the reasons given by the claimant but exercised its discretion not to revalidate having considered both the policy and the reasons supplied,» he said, as he noted there was no basis to find unlawfulness and illegality.
Justice Rahim also ruled the Government’s measure related to the age limit on vehicles was appropriate and necessary.
«It is a matter of logic that the importation of older vehicles would make a wide range of vehicles more affordable to a wider range of persons, thereby increasing the demand for foreign exchange to purchase the same,» he said.
Justice Rahim said the ministry’s decision could not be considered irrational or taken in bad faith. He also rejected the company’s claim that the policy was oppressive, as it would deprive it of its property because it could only get a license to use the two vehicles as scrap.
«In the court’s view, there is therefore no oppression in the circumstances of the case,» he said.
Addressing the extensions granted to other dealers, Justice Rahim noted their vehicles landed on December 1, 2021, and they were granted a strict one-day extension.
«After very careful consideration, therefore, the court is of the view that the claimant was not subjected to inequality of treatment and so was not treated unfairly,» he said.
As part of his decision in the case, Justice Rahim ordered the company to pay the ministry’s legal costs for defending the lawsuit.
