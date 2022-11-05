Flood Watch is in effect for Dominica

Entornointeligente.com /

The Meteorological Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Dominica effective 6:00 a.m. Saturday November 05th, 2022 to 6 a.m. Sunday November 06th, 2022.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS FLASH FLOODING IS POSSIBLE

A trough system is expected generate increased shower activity, which could be moderate to heavy at times and periods or rain and thunderstorm activity during the next 24 to 48 hours. A Flood Watch is in effect from 6am to 6am. People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should be on the alert. Current model projected rainfall is for 1 to 1.5inches 25mm to 40mm with higher amounts in elevated areas during the period. People in areas that are prone to flooding, landslide and falling rocks should be vigilant. Be cautious when crossing bridges or use vulnerable roadways.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the situation and the Flood Watch will be updated as necessary.

