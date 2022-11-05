El Socorro man dies in vehicular accident

Entornointeligente.com /

An El So­cor­ro man passed away fol­low­ing a ve­hic­u­lar ac­ci­dent ear­ly yes­ter­day.

Jer­vais Baksh of El Soc­coro Road died af­ter the dri­ver of the car lost con­trol and slammed in­to a light pole around 12.20 am.

He was seat­ed in the back seat.

Re­n­e­sie Jo­gie Ali, 23, of East­ern Main Road, San Juan was dri­ving his Nis­san Sen­tra north along the Uri­ah But­ler High­way (UBH) when up­on reach­ing the Churchill Roo­sevelt High­way (CRH), he at­tempt­ed to turn right and lost con­trol be­fore crash­ing in­to the light pole on the south­ern side of the UBH.

Amzard Ali, 20, of Goose Trace, El So­cor­ro, was seat­ed in the front seat.

The dri­ver and front seat pas­sen­ger both sus­tained mi­nor in­juries, while Baksh lat­er died at hos­pi­tal as a re­sult of in­juries sus­tained.

St Joseph Po­lice is con­tin­u­ing en­quiries.

