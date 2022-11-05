El Socorro man dies in vehicular accident

An El Socorro man passed away following a vehicular accident early yesterday.
Jervais Baksh of El Soccoro Road died after the driver of the car lost control and slammed into a light pole around 12.20 am.
He was seated in the back seat.
Renesie Jogie Ali, 23, of Eastern Main Road, San Juan was driving his Nissan Sentra north along the Uriah Butler Highway (UBH) when upon reaching the Churchill Roosevelt Highway (CRH), he attempted to turn right and lost control before crashing into the light pole on the southern side of the UBH.
Amzard Ali, 20, of Goose Trace, El Socorro, was seated in the front seat.
The driver and front seat passenger both sustained minor injuries, while Baksh later died at hospital as a result of injuries sustained.
St Joseph Police is continuing enquiries.
