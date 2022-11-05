BIGWU members want leaders’ resignations

ambika.jagassars[email protected]
The general council of the Banking, Insurance and General Workers Union (BIGWU) is now calling for the immediate resignation of their president and deputy president, less than two months after they were elected to office.
BIGWU general council member Hugo Henry made the call yesterday after indicating that the men had allocated themselves salary increases as their first order of business.
«If that is your first order of business, we can no longer proceed with you all at the head of our institution,» he said of an alleged move by BIGWU president Don Devenish and deputy president Jason Brown to increase their salaries by 35 per cent and 26 per cent respectively.
Henry said the duo did not act in accordance with the law of the unions.
«We have a newly appointed central executive and they’ve only been here for about a month and they have already begun to gift themselves…while we are in an environment of zero, zero, zero with respect to negotiations between the union and the various companies,» Henry said during a protest outside BIGWU’s headquarters in Barataria.
Henry said the general council members had more than one issue with the two top executives.
«We have two violations, one, we think it is a criminal act because the central executive, they have failed with respect to their fiduciary duty and also its misappropriation of funds because they have gifted themselves this money and they have ignored our constitution, rule nine of the constitution, whereby the general council is supposed to give approval to said increases in salary,» he said.
A press release on the issue also claimed that the members were denied a «Special General Council meeting» requested to address the concerns raised by the union members despite being signed by a third of the branches represented.
Amidst the protests, BIGWU’s Guardian Media Limited (GML) branch president, Emmanuel Downes, read rule nine of the union’s constitution which states: «The general council shall meet at least once every three months, the general council shall have the authority to fine, suspend, dismiss or expel a member. The decision of the general council shall be binding upon all members of the union…I, therefore, seek someone to second the motion to have this executive removed or resigned with immediate effect.»
On these grounds, he said the motion was seconded and upheld by the members of the council present at the protest.
Henry also revealed that the union was no longer interested in conversations.
«We don’t want no talk; we don’t want nothing again. You were given the opportunity to do the right thing and you did not do the right thing,» Henry said, adding the union will be continuing their protest today, as a biannual conference is scheduled to take place.
«They (protests) are going to continue. Tomorrow (today) is supposed to be the biannual conference and we are going there to make our voices be heard. This conference cannot go on, we are going there again to request their immediate resignation otherwise you will have to face the consequences of the law,» he added.
Henry said the unions are not backing down.
«We’re going to take it as far as possible, whether it be legal action whatever it is, all action that is within our parameter, we are going to go the full distance to have this stopped immediately.»
Guardian Media reached out to both Devenish and Brown for comment yesterday but all calls went unanswered.
