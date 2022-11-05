$4M in Grant Support Being Provided Under Gender Equality Programming Initiative

Entornointeligente.com /

Community organisations promoting gender equality and general empowerment programmes are to benefit from a Can$4 million grant.

This is being facilitated under the Gender Equality Programming initiative, which was launched at the St. Andrew residence of Canada’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Emina Tudakovic, on Friday (November 4).

The initiative, being coordinated through the Canadian High Commission in Jamaica, aims to enhance sexual and reproductive health and human rights for adolescent girls and boys, as well as vulnerable persons.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, who spoke at the launch, welcomed the programme, citing it as «timely and relevant», while expressing gratitude for the collaboration supporting the strengthening of gender equality.

«The Canadian High Commission in Jamaica has been one of the key stakeholders, collaborating with the Government to end gender-based violence. You have been relentless in your pursuit of equality, which ties into Vision 2030 [Jamaica], and Sustainable Development Goal… 5, which speaks to gender equality,» the Minister said.

Among the anticipated outcomes under the programme, which will run for five years, are changes in social norms and behaviours and the fostering of attitudes against violence.

«It is one of great importance, and signals a recommitment for gender equality, which should be a primary focus for all Jamaicans,» Minister Grange said.

Canada’s Minister for International Development, Harjit S. Sajjan, who spoke via video, said the funds, to be channelled through Oxfam Canada, will serve to strengthen the partner organisations’ efforts to advance human rights and reduce violence through programmed interventions.

Oxfam Canada, based in Ottawa, has a mission to build lasting solutions to poverty and injustice with a focus on improving the lives and promoting the rights of women and girls.

The institution works directly with communities, partners and women’s rights organisations to challenge the systems that perpetuate inequality and fuel poverty.

Advertisements

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Information

Entornointeligente.com