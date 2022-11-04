Ukraine’s president accuses Russia of ‘energy terrorism’

Entornointeligente.com /

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of engaging in «energy terrorism» after Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy network left millions of residents without power.

About 4.5 million people were without electricity across the country, Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Thursday.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 450,000 apartments in the capital alone did not have electricity on Friday.

«I appeal to all residents of the capital: save electricity as much as possible because the situation remains difficult!» the mayor wrote on Telegram. State-owned grid operator Ukrenergo reported on Friday that emergency blackouts would take place across Kyiv.

Russia has repeatedly carried out missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian power facilities, particularly in recent weeks.

