Man killed while taking a smoke outside apartment

Af­ter sev­er­al at­tempts on his life, a 33-year-old man was fa­tal­ly shot in Pleas­antville on Wednes­day.

Der­rick Stoute, 33, had on­ly start­ed stay­ing with his preg­nant girl­friend at an apart­ment at Tulip Dri­ve two months ago.

In­ves­ti­ga­tors were told that around 6.45 pm on Wednes­day, Stoute stepped out of the apart­ment to smoke a cig­a­rette. Short­ly af­ter, his girl­friend heard loud ex­plo­sions and lat­er found him on a con­crete foot­path at the back of the apart­ment bleed­ing from gun­shot wounds. She raised an alarm and with as­sis­tance from her land­lord, flagged down a van that took Stoute to the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal. He suc­cumbed to his in­juries around 7.16 pm.

Po­lice re­cov­ered three spent 9 mm shells at the scene.

Po­lice re­ceived in­for­ma­tion that there were sev­er­al at­tempts in the past to kill Stoute. Four years ago, he was shot sev­er­al times in Ste Madeleine and was ward­ed at hos­pi­tal but sur­vived. That in­ci­dent oc­curred days af­ter his cousin was mur­dered.

When Guardian Me­dia vis­it­ed his girl­friend’s apart­ment, her land­lord said she was not home.

Vis­it­ing the scene were of­fi­cers of the South­ern Di­vi­sion and Homi­cide Bu­reau of In­ves­ti­ga­tions Re­gion 3.

Up to last evening, po­lice had not yet ar­rest­ed any­one in con­nec­tion with his mur­der.

