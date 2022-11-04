Man killed while taking a smoke outside apartment

After several attempts on his life, a 33-year-old man was fatally shot in Pleasantville on Wednesday.
Derrick Stoute, 33, had only started staying with his pregnant girlfriend at an apartment at Tulip Drive two months ago.
Investigators were told that around 6.45 pm on Wednesday, Stoute stepped out of the apartment to smoke a cigarette. Shortly after, his girlfriend heard loud explosions and later found him on a concrete footpath at the back of the apartment bleeding from gunshot wounds. She raised an alarm and with assistance from her landlord, flagged down a van that took Stoute to the San Fernando General Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries around 7.16 pm.
Police recovered three spent 9 mm shells at the scene.
Police received information that there were several attempts in the past to kill Stoute. Four years ago, he was shot several times in Ste Madeleine and was warded at hospital but survived. That incident occurred days after his cousin was murdered.
When Guardian Media visited his girlfriend’s apartment, her landlord said she was not home.
Visiting the scene were officers of the Southern Division and Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 3.
Up to last evening, police had not yet arrested anyone in connection with his murder.
