Joint actions will be crucial in climate change fight

Residents wade through the flood in Cavite Province, the Philippines, Oct 30, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua] The recent floods in various countries, the drying up of rivers and lakes, the wildfires, droughts and frequent and drastic weather changes around the world all call for greater climate action.

China has been at the forefront of the global campaign for more effective climate governance and has remained steadfast in its resolve to foster concerted efforts to secure a sustainable future for all peoples. State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed China’s commitment to sustainable global development at the United Nations General Assembly in September. He stressed that the country is taking resolute actions to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and is playing a significant role in helping to implement international protocols and conventions to address climate change.

Despite being the world’s second-largest and fastest-growing economy, the latest data and global studies show that from the greening of the Belt and Road Initiative to the call of the Global Development Initiative to uphold the principle of harmony between man and nature, China has made the conservation of nature a focus of global development.

Regardless of any other country’s actions or policies, the Chinese leadership prioritizes this issue as a critical component of its national, regional and international policies. President Xi Jinping has on numerous occasions highlighted the steps and actions China has taken as a responsible country to address the global climate change challenges. As Xi said at the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate hosted by US President Joe Biden in April last year, China «adheres to a path that puts ecological conservation first while pursuing green and low-carbon growth» and is doing its best to help developing countries build capacity against climate change through various forms of results-oriented South-South cooperation.

Fully cognizant of the impacts of global climate change and therefore the need to curb greenhouse gas emissions, China is working tirelessly to reduce its own carbon emissions and increase the proportion of renewable energy in its energy mix.

The targets set by the government are based on two policy road maps — the Working Guidance for Carbon Dioxide Peaking and Carbon Neutrality, and the Action Plan for Carbon Dioxide Peaking Before 2030. But aside from these, China’s 14th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development (2021-25) also has nonfossil fuel energy-related targets.

Efforts at the national level further translate to the international level, where from remote sensing satellites for climate monitoring in Africa to low-carbon demonstration zones in Southeast Asia and energy-efficient lights in small island countries, climate cooperation is yielding tangible results.

Through research and development programs and the effective use of the latest technology, China is also promoting climate action cooperation under the umbrella of its BRI, applying scientific ways for participating countries to reduce their carbon footprints.

The 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP27, will be held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, from Sunday to Nov 18. China has promised to contribute to it by delivering favorable and equitable outcomes in sectors including climate reduction, adaptation and finance. It is rallying countries to step up their commitments on climate action and calling on countries to deliver on their climate promises.

With the threats from the impacts of global climate change becoming more acute, it is important that countries do their utmost to respond to President Xi’s call for joint actions to build «a community of life for mankind and nature» in order to jointly cope with the challenges.

The writer is founder of the Friends of BRI Forum. The views do not necessarily reflect those of China Daily.

