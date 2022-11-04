Is democracy delayed democracy denied?

Entornointeligente.com /

All eyes are now on Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley to say clear­ly to the coun­try whether we can ex­pect Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment Elec­tions to be held with­in the con­sti­tu­tion­al time­frame.

Min­is­ter of Rur­al De­vel­op­ment and Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment Faris Al-Rawi an­nounced yes­ter­day that Cab­i­net had de­cid­ed that parts of the new Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment re­form leg­is­la­tion be pro­claimed. This meant that the elect­ed term of the coun­cil­lors and al­der­men of re­gion­al cor­po­ra­tion would be ex­tend­ed by one year, now un­til De­cem­ber 3, 2023.

By pro­claim­ing the new­ly amend­ed Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment laws, coun­cil­lors now serve a four-year term in­stead of three. How­ev­er, Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment Elec­tions are con­sti­tu­tion­al­ly due three months af­ter the end of their term. Had the law not been pro­claimed, the poll would have been due by March 2023, since the last Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment Elec­tions were held in De­cem­ber 2019. But now, by law, elec­tions can be held as late as March 2024.

The Gov­ern­ment has now giv­en it­self one year to be­gin im­ple­ment­ing poli­cies un­der a re­formed lo­cal gov­ern­ment frame­work, in­clud­ing fi­nal­ly in­tro­duc­ing Prop­er­ty Tax. Lo­cal gov­ern­ment re­form has been on the Peo­ple’s Na­tion­al Move­ment’s leg­isla­tive agen­da since the Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment Elec­tions of 2016. So, this is long over­due.

How­ev­er, the Gov­ern­ment will have a lot of work to do in the com­ing days and weeks to con­vince the pub­lic that the lat­est de­ci­sion is in fact in the best in­ter­est of the na­tion and not sim­ply for po­lit­i­cal gain. It’s no se­cret the Gov­ern­ment’s pop­u­lar­i­ty is at an all-time low, and LGE will serve as a ref­er­en­dum on Gov­ern­ment’s per­for­mance ahead of the 2025 Gen­er­al Elec­tion.

No doubt, run­away crime, un­em­ploy­ment, dai­ly protests over de­crepit roads and unions rag­ing against a 4% of­fer must weigh on the Gov­ern­ment’s mind, as it will like­ly af­fect its chances of win­ning an elec­tion.

The Op­po­si­tion has al­ready ac­cused the Gov­ern­ment of «run­ning scared of the elec­torate.» For­mer Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er and now Na­tion­al Trans­for­ma­tion Al­liance leader Gary Grif­fith mean­while said this had showed up our «flawed Con­sti­tu­tion.»

When asked why these sec­tions of the leg­is­la­tion couldn’t be pro­claimed af­ter the elec­tion was held, Al-Rawi claimed it would force cor­po­ra­tions to func­tion for an­oth­er three years un­der the old sys­tem.

It’s sig­nif­i­cant this an­nounce­ment comes as Dr Row­ley is cam­paign­ing in­ter­nal­ly to re­claim his spot as PNM leader. At Wednes­day night’s par­ty meet­ing, he re­peat­ed­ly es­poused the im­por­tance of re­spect­ing and ad­her­ing to time­lines for elec­tions.

It’s al­so an about-turn for the Prime Min­is­ter, who has been preach­ing since he took of­fice that elec­tions will al­ways be held when they are con­sti­tu­tion­al­ly due. Dr Row­ley spent sev­en years liv­ing in the shad­ow of now-de­ceased for­mer Prime Min­is­ter Patrick Man­ning’s ad­min­is­tra­tion, which post­poned lo­cal gov­ern­ment elec­tions on four sep­a­rate and con­sec­u­tive oc­ca­sions from 2006.

It, there­fore, falls on the Prime Min­is­ter to put all fears to rest that democ­ra­cy de­layed is not democ­ra­cy de­nied.

