Is democracy delayed democracy denied?

All eyes are now on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to say clearly to the country whether we can expect Local Government Elections to be held within the constitutional timeframe.
Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi announced yesterday that Cabinet had decided that parts of the new Local Government reform legislation be proclaimed. This meant that the elected term of the councillors and aldermen of regional corporation would be extended by one year, now until December 3, 2023.
By proclaiming the newly amended Local Government laws, councillors now serve a four-year term instead of three. However, Local Government Elections are constitutionally due three months after the end of their term. Had the law not been proclaimed, the poll would have been due by March 2023, since the last Local Government Elections were held in December 2019. But now, by law, elections can be held as late as March 2024.
The Government has now given itself one year to begin implementing policies under a reformed local government framework, including finally introducing Property Tax. Local government reform has been on the People’s National Movement’s legislative agenda since the Local Government Elections of 2016. So, this is long overdue.
However, the Government will have a lot of work to do in the coming days and weeks to convince the public that the latest decision is in fact in the best interest of the nation and not simply for political gain. It’s no secret the Government’s popularity is at an all-time low, and LGE will serve as a referendum on Government’s performance ahead of the 2025 General Election.
No doubt, runaway crime, unemployment, daily protests over decrepit roads and unions raging against a 4% offer must weigh on the Government’s mind, as it will likely affect its chances of winning an election.
The Opposition has already accused the Government of «running scared of the electorate.» Former Police Commissioner and now National Transformation Alliance leader Gary Griffith meanwhile said this had showed up our «flawed Constitution.»
When asked why these sections of the legislation couldn’t be proclaimed after the election was held, Al-Rawi claimed it would force corporations to function for another three years under the old system.
It’s significant this announcement comes as Dr Rowley is campaigning internally to reclaim his spot as PNM leader. At Wednesday night’s party meeting, he repeatedly espoused the importance of respecting and adhering to timelines for elections.
It’s also an about-turn for the Prime Minister, who has been preaching since he took office that elections will always be held when they are constitutionally due. Dr Rowley spent seven years living in the shadow of now-deceased former Prime Minister Patrick Manning’s administration, which postponed local government elections on four separate and consecutive occasions from 2006.
It, therefore, falls on the Prime Minister to put all fears to rest that democracy delayed is not democracy denied.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian