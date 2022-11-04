Increasing STEM Learning a National Imperative

Entornointeligente.com /

Increasing the number of students pursuing science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education has been deemed a national imperative by the Ministry of Education and Youth.

«This is out of a recognition of the urgent need to increase the level of innovation and critical thinking required for future careers, and economic advancement in Jamaica,» said Portfolio Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams.

She was speaking at the recent land-marking ceremony for the construction of Jamaica’s first Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) Academy, in Dunbeholden, St. Catherine – a Jamaica 60 legacy project.

A total of six STEM schools are to be built by the Government at an overall cost of US$133 million. An institution for the Arts will also be constructed.

Mrs. Williams pointed out that the continuing transformation of the education system is to make it «fit for purpose» for the 21st century society.

Moreover, she noted that a STEM curriculum is meant to engage all students in learning by allowing them to explore a problem as a team, exchange ideas, build and rebuild their ideas and put them into practice, and develop their creative competence through innovation.

The Minister hailed the recent land-marking ceremony as a «significant step forward» in the Governmentâs efforts to engage and develop students’ interest in STEAM education.

