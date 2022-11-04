Businesswoman shot, robbed outside La Romain home

A businesswoman was shot and robbed by an assailant in front her La Romain home yesterday morning.
The 52-year-old woman, of Bobb Street, Bel Air, was attacked when she returned home around 1.15 am in her Hyundai Elantra.
As she was exiting the car to close the front gate, a man wearing an orange bandanna over his face approached and pointed a gun at her.
She became afraid and fell to the ground. The suspect then shot her on her shoulder, grabbed her handbag containing $3,500 and ran off.
Her husband subsequently took her to the San Fernando General Hospital, where she was listed in a stable condition yesterday. Investigations are continuing.
In an unrelated incident, a 41-year-old Marabella man was yesterday in a critical condition after being shot five times.
Eric James, of West Bay Shore, was shot near his home on Wednesday.
Initial reports stated that James’ 72-year-old mother was in her bedroom when she heard several loud explosions around 9 pm. She then saw her son walking along the road bleeding. His cousin took him to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. He suffered three gunshot wounds to his shoulder and two in the abdomen.
Marabella police are investigating.
Police are also investigating a separate incident in which a Valsayn teenager was hospitalised after a gunman entered the family’s apartment at East Grove and shot him.
The 17-year-old was at Tower 3, Building D, around 9.30 pm with his 12-year-old sister and 20-year-old cousin, when a man dressed in all black, with a face mask and fisher’s hat, entered the apartment.
The victim’s cousin told police the man pulled out a gun and pointed it at the teenager and shot him once.
The Emergency Health Services was contacted and EMTs took the injured teen to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the left arm. He was later warded in a stable condition. —Reporting by Sascha Wilson and Anna-Lisa Paul
