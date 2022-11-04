Businesswoman shot, robbed outside La Romain home

Entornointeligente.com /

A busi­ness­woman was shot and robbed by an as­sailant in front her La Ro­main home yes­ter­day morn­ing.

The 52-year-old woman, of Bobb Street, Bel Air, was at­tacked when she re­turned home around 1.15 am in her Hyundai Elantra.

As she was ex­it­ing the car to close the front gate, a man wear­ing an or­ange ban­dan­na over his face ap­proached and point­ed a gun at her.

She be­came afraid and fell to the ground. The sus­pect then shot her on her shoul­der, grabbed her hand­bag con­tain­ing $3,500 and ran off.

Her hus­band sub­se­quent­ly took her to the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal, where she was list­ed in a sta­ble con­di­tion yes­ter­day. In­ves­ti­ga­tions are con­tin­u­ing.

In an un­re­lat­ed in­ci­dent, a 41-year-old Mara­bel­la man was yes­ter­day in a crit­i­cal con­di­tion af­ter be­ing shot five times.

Er­ic James, of West Bay Shore, was shot near his home on Wednes­day.

Ini­tial re­ports stat­ed that James’ 72-year-old moth­er was in her bed­room when she heard sev­er­al loud ex­plo­sions around 9 pm. She then saw her son walk­ing along the road bleed­ing. His cousin took him to the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal, where he un­der­went emer­gency surgery. He suf­fered three gun­shot wounds to his shoul­der and two in the ab­domen.

Mara­bel­la po­lice are in­ves­ti­gat­ing.

Po­lice are al­so in­ves­ti­gat­ing a sep­a­rate in­ci­dent in which a Val­sayn teenag­er was hos­pi­talised af­ter a gun­man en­tered the fam­i­ly’s apart­ment at East Grove and shot him.

The 17-year-old was at Tow­er 3, Build­ing D, around 9.30 pm with his 12-year-old sis­ter and 20-year-old cousin, when a man dressed in all black, with a face mask and fish­er’s hat, en­tered the apart­ment.

The vic­tim’s cousin told po­lice the man pulled out a gun and point­ed it at the teenag­er and shot him once.

The Emer­gency Health Ser­vices was con­tact­ed and EMTs took the in­jured teen to the Er­ic Williams Med­ical Sci­ences Com­plex in Mt Hope, where he was treat­ed for a gun­shot wound to the left arm. He was lat­er ward­ed in a sta­ble con­di­tion. —Re­port­ing by Sascha Wil­son and An­na-Lisa Paul

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

