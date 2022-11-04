Arima man killed while lighting up sons’ graves

Entornointeligente.com /

A fam­i­ly dis­pute is be­lieved to be be­hind the killing of an Ari­ma man who was shot in a ceme­tery as he went to light up the graves of his two de­ceased sons on the oc­ca­sion of All Saints on Wednes­day night.

Mau­rice Sylvester Koon Koon, 51, of Koon Koon Street, Mal­abar, col­lapsed and died on the grave of one of his sons.

He was shot sev­er­al times on Wednes­day night while at the Tacarigua Ceme­tery on Crown Street.

Koon Koon was ac­com­pa­nied by his wife Sharon and sev­en-year-old grand­son.

The child, who was al­so shot in the left toe dur­ing the in­ci­dent, was treat­ed at hos­pi­tal and re­leased.

Gun­shots were heard com­ing from the ceme­tery around 8.55 pm, fol­low­ing which po­lice ar­rived to find Koon Koon dead and his grand­son bleed­ing from gun­shot wounds.

The po­lice were told the straight­en­er/painter had gone to clean the graves of Meakale and Do­minique Koon Koon and al­so light can­dles atop them. How­ev­er, while do­ing so he was ap­proached by a gun­man.

As the gun­shots rang out, how­ev­er, oth­er per­sons in the ceme­tery be­lieved them to be fire­works. But they were soon alert­ed by Koon Koon’s rel­a­tives that they were gun­shots. The gun­man, who was in all black cloth­ing, with a red hat and a black mask cov­er­ing his nose and mouth, ran away from the scene.

Koon Koon was found dead on top of Meakale Koon Koon’s grave.

Vis­i­tors who went to his fam­i­ly’s aid con­tact­ed the po­lice, who lat­er es­cort­ed Sharon Koon Koon and her in­jured grand­son to the hos­pi­tal.

Foren­sic of­fi­cers re­cov­ered sev­en spent 9 mm shell cas­ings at the scene.

Do­minique Koon Koon, 22, was killed at the fam­i­ly home in Jan­u­ary 2018, as he fought with an armed as­sailant who was re­port­ed­ly strug­gling with a male rel­a­tive dur­ing a rob­bery.

