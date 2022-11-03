Will The LME Ban Trading Of Russian Metals?

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics

WTI Crude • 12 mins 87.94 -2.06 -2.29% Brent Crude • 12 mins 94.43 -1.73 -1.80% Murban Crude • 16 mins 93.83 -1.10 -1.16% Natural Gas • 12 mins 5.933 -0.335 -5.34% Gasoline • 16 mins 2.692 -0.005 -0.20% Louisiana Light • 2 days 92.76 +2.21 +2.44%

Louisiana Light • 2 days 92.76 +2.21 +2.44% Bonny Light • 2 days 97.14 +1.29 +1.35% Opec Basket • 2 days 94.74 +0.31 +0.33% Mars US • 23 hours 85.20 +1.93 +2.32% Gasoline • 16 mins 2.692 -0.005 -0.20%

Marine • 2 days 90.23 -0.28 -0.31% Murban • 2 days 94.20 -0.11 -0.12% Iran Heavy • 2 days 92.13 +1.93 +2.14% Basra Light • 339 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 2 days 99.25 +2.39 +2.47% Bonny Light • 2 days 97.14 +1.29 +1.35%

Bonny Light • 2 days 97.14 +1.29 +1.35% Girassol • 2 days 97.73 +1.42 +1.47% Opec Basket • 2 days 94.74 +0.31 +0.33%

Canadian Crude Index • 2 days 60.41 +1.93 +3.30% Western Canadian Select • 15 hours 68.75 +1.63 +2.43% Canadian Condensate • 15 hours 92.15 +1.63 +1.80% Premium Synthetic • 15 hours 90.40 +1.63 +1.84% Sweet Crude • 15 hours 87.55 +1.63 +1.90% Peace Sour • 15 hours 84.25 +1.63 +1.97%

Peace Sour • 15 hours 84.25 +1.63 +1.97% Light Sour Blend • 15 hours 85.55 +1.63 +1.94% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 15 hours 94.50 +1.63 +1.76% Central Alberta • 15 hours 83.85 +1.63 +1.98%

Louisiana Light • 2 days 92.76 +2.21 +2.44% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 2 days 86.50 +3.50 +4.22% Giddings • 2 days 80.25 +3.50 +4.56% ANS West Coast • 7 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09% West Texas Sour • 2 days 85.13 +1.63 +1.95% Eagle Ford • 2 days 86.48 +1.63 +1.92%

Eagle Ford • 2 days 86.48 +1.63 +1.92% Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days 86.50 +3.50 +4.22% Kansas Common • 17 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74% Buena Vista • 2 days 99.56 +1.63 +1.66%

3 hours Researchers Report Renewable Jet Fuel Breakthrough 4 hours Austria Looks To Ban Oil And Coal Heaters From 2023 5 hours Prosecutors Allege Glencore Flew Cash Bribes To West Africa 6 hours Azerbaijan Needs Investment In Order To Boost European Gas Flows 8 hours Ukraine Nuclear Plant Running On Backup Generators After Russian Shelling 10 hours UAE Believes The Oil Industry Is In «Decline Mode» 11 hours Asian Natural Gas Importers Race To Stock Up Ahead Of Winter 13 hours Oil Prices Fall As Economic Fears Override Fundamentals 14 hours Canada Orders Chinese Companies To Divest From Its Critical Minerals Sector 1 day BP Looking At Billions in Buybacks For Q4 1 day Biden Unveils $13.5 Billion Package To Ease Home Energy Costs 1 day World's Second-Largest Container Carrier Sees Global Trade Slowing 1 day European Manufacturing Sector Has Tipped Into Recession 1 day Russian LNG Exports Rise Despite The Push To Cut Dependence On Russia 1 day Russia Says It Will Resume Its Participation In The Strategic Grain Deal 1 day Venezuela's Oil Exports Plunge In October 1 day Russia Becomes India's Top Crude Oil Supplier 1 day Iran To Sign $40 Billion Deal With Russian Gas Giant 1 day Soaring Coal Prices Push Traders To Seek Private Funding 1 day Covid Restrictions Force Chinese EV Maker To Suspend Production 2 days Halliburton: The Era Of Exponential Growth In U.S. Oil And Gas Is Over 2 days Saudi Intelligence Warns Of An Imminent Iranian Attack 2 days China Is Winning The Race For Central Asia's Auto Market 2 days Large Crude, Gasoline Draws Send Oil Prices Up 2 days U.S. Company To Build First Nuclear Plant In Poland 2 days Electricity Restored In Kyiv But Damage From Russian Strikes Is Extensive 2 days Russia's October Oil Production 1.1 Million Bpd Below Quota: Novak 2 days Russia And Iran To Sign Free Trade Agreement With The Eurasian Economic Union 2 days Gazprom's Natural Gas Exports Plummet By 43% 2 days Looming Rail Strike Could Become A Logistical Nightmare For Metals 2 days Iran Seizes Oil Tanker Reportedly Carrying Smuggled Fuel 2 days BP Boosts Buybacks As Q3 Profit Doubles To $8.2 Billion 2 days The U.S. And UAE Sign A $100 Billion Clean Energy Pact 2 days Japan Will Retain Its Stake In Russia's Sakhalin-1 Oil And Gas Project 3 days Putin: Attack On Ukrainian Cities Was Response To Drone Strikes On Russian Fleet 3 days Japan Calls On Population To Conserve Energy 3 days Biden Says Big Oil's Windfall Profits Result Of 'Brutal War' 3 days Prices At The Pump Fall For Third Straight Week 3 days East Coast Diesel Prices Are Soaring 3 days German Commission Proposes 12 Euro Cent Gas Price Cap 4 minutes Energy Armageddon 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course? 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns 3 hours «Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest» by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 13 hours Wind droughts 1 day «Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground» by Irina Slav 5 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters 3 days «Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left» by Zero Hedge – 5 Stars ***** 3 days «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible» 12 days «Europe's Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance» by Irina Slav 10 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables. 3 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe. 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money…Aspects which are not widely known 15 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 9 days «The Global Digital ID Prison» by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com