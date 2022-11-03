Vice-premier’s Singapore trip aids regional stability

Entornointeligente.com /

China and Singapore agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and jointly contribute to regional stability and development, so as to bring benefits to both sides and the world, during Vice-Premier Han Zheng’s visit to Singapore from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The visit was Han’s first overseas trip since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he is the most senior Chinese leader to visit Singapore since then.

In separate meetings with Singaporean President Halimah Yacob, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and other Singaporean leaders, Han said the current China-Singapore relationship maintains sound development momentum, which is beneficial to the development of not only the two countries, but also the region and the world.

Han said the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which concluded last month, has made clear that the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in all respects should be advanced through a Chinese path to modernization.

China and Singapore share much common ground in modernization, he said, and called on both sides to follow through on the important consensus reached by their leaders to further promote bilateral ties.

China will continue to deepen cooperation and mutual learning with Singapore to promote the modernization causes of both countries, Han said.

He also said that China welcomes Singapore’s positive response to the Global Development Initiative and expects the two sides to translate the consensus into action and inject strong impetus into regional development.

A statement issued by Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called Han’s visit «a milestone in the gradual resumption of more in-person people-to-people exchanges» between the countries.

The statement said that Halimah, Lee and other Singaporean leaders also congratulated Han on the successful conclusion of the National Congress, which took place at an important juncture in China’s development.

Both sides agreed to further develop and strengthen bilateral cooperation in tandem with their respective development priorities, which would benefit not just the two countries, but also the wider region, it said.

On Tuesday, Han co-hosted a series of meetings, including the 18th China-Singapore Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation Meeting, with Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat. It was the first time in two years that the highest-level annual forum between the two countries was held in person.

The meeting reviewed the bilateral practical cooperation in an all-around way, exchanged views on such topics as the Belt and Road Initiative and sustainable development, and mapped out priorities for future cooperation.

The two sides agreed to foster stronger synergy between development strategies and strengthen ties in various fields for high-quality development.

After the meeting, Han and Heng jointly announced 19 important agreements reached between the two countries in such fields as green development and digital economy.

