Shepherd fireworks trumps Bravo’s fifty in Harpy Eagles win

Dar­ren Bra­vo’s half-cen­tu­ry went in vain as reign­ing cham­pi­ons Trinidad and To­ba­go Red Force slipped to a nar­row three-run de­feat to Guyana Harpy Ea­gles in the Su­per50 Cup in Tarou­ba, San Fer­nan­do, late Wednes­day night.

Chas­ing 270 for vic­to­ry at the Bri­an Lara Crick­et Acad­e­my, Red Force failed to get the 11 runs re­quired from the fi­nal over sent down by seam­er Clin­ton Pes­tano, to taste de­feat for the first time in Zone A.

The left-hand­ed Bra­vo top-scored with 71 at num­ber four, open­er Kjorn Ot­t­ley got 49 while Yan­nic Cari­ah chipped in with 30 down the or­der, but it was Sunil Nar­ine’s 17-ball un­beat­en 30 which near­ly got Red Force over the line.

Nar­ine, who notched four fours and a six, stole a sin­gle off the first de­liv­ery of the fi­nal over be­fore scam­per­ing two byes off the sec­ond with Akeal Ho­sein, who then pinched a leg bye off the third.

With sev­en runs re­quired from the last three de­liv­er­ies, Nar­ine punched a cou­ple to deep cov­er, re­fused a sin­gle off the fifth, but could on­ly scrape a sin­gle off the fi­nal de­liv­ery.

Sent in, Harpy Ea­gles post­ed 269 for nine from their 50 overs but need­ed a su­perb un­beat­en 74 from all-rounder Ro­mario Shep­herd at num­ber eight to get up to their to­tal.

Sher­fane Ruther­ford slammed 49 from 64 balls, open­er An­tho­ny Bram­ble punched 42 from 37 balls and Tevin Im­lach, 32 from 67 de­liv­er­ies, but Harpy Ea­gles were un­der­mined by vet­er­an fast bowler Shan­non Gabriel (4-42) and off-spin­ner Nar­ine (3-17) and slumped to 210 for nine at the end of the 44th.

How­ev­er, Man-of-the-Match Shep­herd blast­ed five fours and half-dozen six­es in a 46-ball cameo, adding 68 from 36 de­liv­er­ies for the fi­nal wick­et with Veerasam­my Per­maul (4).

Bram­ble, who struck five fours and a six, put on 69 for the first wick­et with Tage­nar­ine Chan­der­paul (25) be­fore Nar­ine and Gabriel com­bined to send four wick­ets tum­bling for 17 runs off 37 de­liv­er­ies.

At 86 for four in the 16th over, Harpy Ea­gles found so­lace in an 83-run fifth wick­et stand be­tween Ruther­ford and Im­lach be­fore an­oth­er slide saw five wick­ets slide for 32 runs.

In re­ply, Red Force al­so had a sol­id start, Ot­t­ley hit­ting sev­en fours in a 79-run open­ing stand with Joshua Da Sil­va (28) be­fore both per­ished in suc­ces­sive overs with no runs added.

Bra­vo ar­rived to hold the run chase to­geth­er, putting on 47 for the third wick­et with Ja­son Mo­hammed (24), 44 for the fourth with cap­tain Nicholas Pooran (23), 56 for the fifth with Cari­ah and 24 for the sixth with Nar­ine.

The turn­ing point came when Bra­vo holed out to long on off Pes­tano at the end of the 48th over.

Scores:

HARPY EA­GLES 269 for nine off 50 overs (Ro­mario Shep­herd 74 not out, Sher­fane Ruther­ford 49, An­tho­ny Bram­ble 42, Tevin Im­lach 32; Shan­non Gabriel 4-42, Sunil Nar­ine 3-17) vs RED FORCE 266 for nine off 50 overs (Dar­ren Bra­vo 71, Kjorn Ot­t­ley 49, Yan­nic Cari­ah 30, Sunil Nar­ine 30 not out; Ro­mario Shep­herd 3-44). Guyana Harpy Ea­gles won by three runs.

