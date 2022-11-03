NP Wins AMCHAM’s Prestigious ‘Most Improved OSH Performance’ Award

Trinidad & Tobago National Petroleum Marketing Company Limited (NP) has been awarded the title of Most Improved OSH Performance in the Energy – large company category at the American Chamber of Commerce’s (AMCHAM) 12th Annual National Excellence in HSE Awards held on November 02nd 2022 at the Hyatt Regency in Port-of-Spain. Details follow in this press release…
In recognition of its improvements in the areas of health, safety and environmental excellence, the Trinidad & Tobago National Petroleum Marketing Company Limited (NP) has been awarded the title of Most Improved OSH Performance in the Energy – large company category at the American Chamber of Commerce’s (AMCHAM) 12th Annual National Excellence in HSE Awards held on November 02nd 2022 at the Hyatt Regency in Port-of-Spain.
Aimed at encouraging companies to implement and uphold the highest standards of HSE management and practice, the award serves as a means of recognizing companies that have achieved significant improvements in the management of occupation health, safety and environmental management.
As part of the qualification process, the Company was required to provide evidence of having implemented several HSE measures or improve upon existing ones, which were presented virtually to the Chamber’s evaluation committee in September 2022.
On hand to receive the award were NP’s Chief Executive Officer (Ag.) John Gormandy and General Manager Human Resources & HSSE, Anisa Allaham-Hosein. Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Gormandy stated that this was just the beginning and extolled the value of maintaining our commitment to strengthening our ‘HSE culture’ through a ‘safety-first’ work ethic. The CEO (Ag) also emphasized the need to reinforce our «safety culture» through continuous improvement and the sustained investment in our employees and operations».
NP is proud to have been the recipient of this prestigious award which affirms our commitment to the continued positive transformation of the Company’s HSE culture.
