NP Wins AMCHAM’s Prestigious ‘Most Improved OSH Performance’ Award

In recog­ni­tion of its im­prove­ments in the ar­eas of health, safe­ty and en­vi­ron­men­tal ex­cel­lence, the Trinidad & To­ba­go Na­tion­al Pe­tro­le­um Mar­ket­ing Com­pa­ny Lim­it­ed (NP) has been award­ed the ti­tle of Most Im­proved OSH Per­for­mance in the En­er­gy – large com­pa­ny cat­e­go­ry at the Amer­i­can Cham­ber of Com­merce’s (AM­CHAM) 12th An­nu­al Na­tion­al Ex­cel­lence in HSE Awards held on No­vem­ber 02nd 2022 at the Hy­att Re­gency in Port-of-Spain.

Aimed at en­cour­ag­ing com­pa­nies to im­ple­ment and up­hold the high­est stan­dards of HSE man­age­ment and prac­tice, the award serves as a means of rec­og­niz­ing com­pa­nies that have achieved sig­nif­i­cant im­prove­ments in the man­age­ment of oc­cu­pa­tion health, safe­ty and en­vi­ron­men­tal man­age­ment.

As part of the qual­i­fi­ca­tion process, the Com­pa­ny was re­quired to pro­vide ev­i­dence of hav­ing im­ple­ment­ed sev­er­al HSE mea­sures or im­prove up­on ex­ist­ing ones, which were pre­sent­ed vir­tu­al­ly to the Cham­ber’s eval­u­a­tion com­mit­tee in Sep­tem­ber 2022.

On hand to re­ceive the award were NP’s Chief Ex­ec­u­tive Of­fi­cer (Ag.) John Gor­mandy and Gen­er­al Man­ag­er Hu­man Re­sources & HSSE, Anisa Al­la­ham-Ho­sein. Com­ment­ing on the achieve­ment, Mr. Gor­mandy stat­ed that this was just the be­gin­ning and ex­tolled the val­ue of main­tain­ing our com­mit­ment to strength­en­ing our ‘HSE cul­ture’ through a ‘safe­ty-first’ work eth­ic. The CEO (Ag) al­so em­pha­sized the need to re­in­force our «safe­ty cul­ture» through con­tin­u­ous im­prove­ment and the sus­tained in­vest­ment in our em­ploy­ees and op­er­a­tions».

NP is proud to have been the re­cip­i­ent of this pres­ti­gious award which af­firms our com­mit­ment to the con­tin­ued pos­i­tive trans­for­ma­tion of the Com­pa­ny’s HSE cul­ture.

