Weather Forecast: Tonight and tomorrow

Entornointeligente.com /

FOR THE PE­RI­OD TONIGHT AND TO­MOR­ROW TRINIDAD, TO­BA­GO AND THE WIND­WARD IS­LANDS:

Tonight: Part­ly cloudy con­di­tions, be­com­ing in­creas­ing­ly cloudy as the night pro­gress­es with show­ers/rain and the 80% (high) chance of iso­lat­ed thun­der­storm ac­tiv­i­ty es­pe­cial­ly af­ter mid­night.

To­mor­row: Cloudy to over­cast con­di­tions with show­ers/ rain over broad ar­eas and the 80% (high) chance of iso­lat­ed thun­der­storm ac­tiv­i­ty, es­pe­cial­ly dur­ing the morn­ing pe­ri­od. Con­di­tions ex­pect­ed to grad­u­al­ly be­come set­tled by late af­ter­noon in­to night de­spite few lin­ger­ing show­ers. Gusty winds and street/flash flood­ing can oc­cur in the event of heavy show­ers or thun­der­storms. Ad­verse Weath­er Alert #4 – Or­ange Lev­el

THE RE­MAIN­DER OF THE LESS­ER AN­TILLES: Part­ly cloudy with few iso­lat­ed show­ers and the low chance of the odd iso­lat­ed thun­der­storm. SEAS: Mod­er­ate

WAVES: IN OPEN WA­TERS: 1.5 m to 2.0 m.

IN SHEL­TERED AR­EAS: Be­low 1.0 m; Oc­ca­sion­al­ly chop­py.

Tonight’s Fore­cast Min­i­mum Tem­per­a­ture Pi­ar­co 23°C Crown Point 24°C

To­mor­row’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum Tem­per­a­ture 33°C 31°C

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com