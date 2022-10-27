Weather Forecast: Tonight and tomorrow

FOR THE PERIOD TONIGHT AND TOMORROW TRINIDAD, TOBAGO AND THE WINDWARD ISLANDS:
Tonight: Partly cloudy conditions, becoming increasingly cloudy as the night progresses with showers/rain and the 80% (high) chance of isolated thunderstorm activity especially after midnight.
Tomorrow: Cloudy to overcast conditions with showers/ rain over broad areas and the 80% (high) chance of isolated thunderstorm activity, especially during the morning period. Conditions expected to gradually become settled by late afternoon into night despite few lingering showers. Gusty winds and street/flash flooding can occur in the event of heavy showers or thunderstorms. Adverse Weather Alert #4 – Orange Level
THE REMAINDER OF THE LESSER ANTILLES: Partly cloudy with few isolated showers and the low chance of the odd isolated thunderstorm. SEAS: Moderate
WAVES: IN OPEN WATERS: 1.5 m to 2.0 m.
IN SHELTERED AREAS: Below 1.0 m; Occasionally choppy.
Tonight’s Forecast Minimum Temperature Piarco 23°C Crown Point 24°C
Tomorrow’s Forecast Maximum Temperature 33°C 31°C
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian