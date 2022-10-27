US Consumer Confidence Drops

Entornointeligente.com /

US consumer confidence is at its lowest since July. The index retreated in October, after advancing in August and September. It now stands at 102.5, down from 107.8 last month. The US Conference Board says inflation is the main reason for the drop. The Present Situation Index, based on consumers’ assessment of current business and labour market conditions, sharply declined to 138.9 from 150.2 last month. The Expectations Index, based on consumers’ short-term outlook for income, business, and labour market conditions, declined to 78.1 from 79.5. Financial experts say the whole economy could slow down if enough Americans curb their spending. Recent polls show inflation and the economy are the biggest issues among voters.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com