St. Catherine Pastor Freed Of Charge Related To Breaching COVID-19 Gathering Limit

The St. Catherine-based pastor who was arrested two years ago for breaching the ban on social gatherings was freed when she appeared before the St. Catherine Parish Court on Wednesday. Cynthia Williams, 54, was accused of breaching the ban at the time when a limitation was placed on public gatherings during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was reported that more than 50 people were found at her house during a prayer meeting. Her attorney-at-law, Christopher Townsend, said Miss Williams was acquitted after a lengthy trial process, and that she is considering legal action against the government.

