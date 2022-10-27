Real Estate And Business Activities Industry Grows 2.1%

Entornointeligente.com /

The Real Estate, Renting & Business Activities industry grew by 2.1 per cent in the April to June quarter. This was due to increases in both the business activities and real estate sub-industries. The growth in the business activities sub-industry was mainly influenced by increased activities in the renting of land transport equipment, other machinery & equipment, and other business services. The renting of land transport equipment was positively influenced by the rise in tourist arrivals to the island.

