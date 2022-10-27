Met Office Places T&T Under Orange Level Adverse Weather Alert

Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service has upgraded the Adverse Weather Alert to Orange Level, meaning severe impacts are now likely through 3:00 PM Saturday.
In their alert, which initially went into effect at 9:00 AM Tuesday, the Met Office says the certainty of an adverse weather event is likely.
They explained, «The ITCZ continues to affect Trinidad and Tobago, and a Tropical Wave is also expected on Friday (28th). Prolonged periods of rain and intense showers are expected overnight into tomorrow morning (Friday, 28th), with a high (80%) chance of thunderstorm activity. Rainfall in excess of 75mm can result. Gusty winds in excess of 55 km/h may be experienced, especially in the vicinity of heavy showers/thunderstorms. Street/flash flooding and localized flooding are also likely. Seas can become agitated at times in sheltered areas, and landslides/landslips are also possible in areas so prone..»
For a severe Adverse Weather Alert, there is the potential for a loss of a single life or serious injuries; physical defenses are needed; major losses are possible in confined areas, income earning is impossible for several days, and several communities are affected where external help is needed for recovery.
The public should finalize preparations to protect lives, livelihoods, and property, activate your safety plan, secure food, water, and medicine for at least 7 days in waterproof containers, and protect important assets and documents. Do not take unnecessary risks. Follow the instructions of government officials. Monitor official sources for information and secure loose outdoor items and livestock.
For tonight, the TTMS forecasts «Partly cloudy conditions, becoming increasingly cloudy as the night progresses with showers/rain and the 80% (high) chance of isolated thunderstorm activity, especially after midnight.»
For tomorrow, they forecast «Cloudy to overcast conditions with showers/rain over broad areas and the 80% (high) chance of isolated thunderstorm activity, especially during the morning period. Conditions expected to gradually become settled by late afternoon into the night despite few lingering showers.
