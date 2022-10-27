Met Office Places T&T Under Orange Level Adverse Weather Alert

Entornointeligente.com /

Trinidad and To­ba­go Me­te­o­ro­log­i­cal Ser­vice has up­grad­ed the Ad­verse Weath­er Alert to Or­ange Lev­el, mean­ing se­vere im­pacts are now like­ly through 3:00 PM Sat­ur­day.

In their alert, which ini­tial­ly went in­to ef­fect at 9:00 AM Tues­day, the Met Of­fice says the cer­tain­ty of an ad­verse weath­er event is like­ly.

They ex­plained, «The ITCZ con­tin­ues to af­fect Trinidad and To­ba­go, and a Trop­i­cal Wave is al­so ex­pect­ed on Fri­day (28th). Pro­longed pe­ri­ods of rain and in­tense show­ers are ex­pect­ed overnight in­to to­mor­row morn­ing (Fri­day, 28th), with a high (80%) chance of thun­der­storm ac­tiv­i­ty. Rain­fall in ex­cess of 75mm can re­sult. Gusty winds in ex­cess of 55 km/h may be ex­pe­ri­enced, es­pe­cial­ly in the vicin­i­ty of heavy show­ers/thun­der­storms. Street/flash flood­ing and lo­cal­ized flood­ing are al­so like­ly. Seas can be­come ag­i­tat­ed at times in shel­tered ar­eas, and land­slides/land­slips are al­so pos­si­ble in ar­eas so prone..»

For a se­vere Ad­verse Weath­er Alert, there is the po­ten­tial for a loss of a sin­gle life or se­ri­ous in­juries; phys­i­cal de­fens­es are need­ed; ma­jor loss­es are pos­si­ble in con­fined ar­eas, in­come earn­ing is im­pos­si­ble for sev­er­al days, and sev­er­al com­mu­ni­ties are af­fect­ed where ex­ter­nal help is need­ed for re­cov­ery.

The pub­lic should fi­nal­ize prepa­ra­tions to pro­tect lives, liveli­hoods, and prop­er­ty, ac­ti­vate your safe­ty plan, se­cure food, wa­ter, and med­i­cine for at least 7 days in wa­ter­proof con­tain­ers, and pro­tect im­por­tant as­sets and doc­u­ments. Do not take un­nec­es­sary risks. Fol­low the in­struc­tions of gov­ern­ment of­fi­cials. Mon­i­tor of­fi­cial sources for in­for­ma­tion and se­cure loose out­door items and live­stock.

For tonight, the TTMS fore­casts «Part­ly cloudy con­di­tions, be­com­ing in­creas­ing­ly cloudy as the night pro­gress­es with show­ers/rain and the 80% (high) chance of iso­lat­ed thun­der­storm ac­tiv­i­ty, es­pe­cial­ly af­ter mid­night.»

For to­mor­row, they fore­cast «Cloudy to over­cast con­di­tions with show­ers/rain over broad ar­eas and the 80% (high) chance of iso­lat­ed thun­der­storm ac­tiv­i­ty, es­pe­cial­ly dur­ing the morn­ing pe­ri­od. Con­di­tions ex­pect­ed to grad­u­al­ly be­come set­tled by late af­ter­noon in­to the night de­spite few lin­ger­ing show­ers.

