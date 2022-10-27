Maxi Taxi driver and student recovering following beating

The Maxi Taxi driver and 16-year-old schoolboy who were beaten by a group of students outside Carapichima East Secondary School on October 17th are both recovering well.
Driver Varindra Singh and a male student of the Carapichima West Secondary School were injured and hospitalised when a group of students pulled Hechicha out of Singh’s van and assaulted him.
Singh then came out to defend him but they were both attacked.
Video footage of the incident appeared online.
Hechicha’s mother Vidya Lal told Guardian Media that he’s coming along but is still in pain.
While Singh’s brother Narindra said Varindra is recovering slowly and has another hospital appointment soon.
Lal said Dr. Rai Ragbir, the Member of Parliament for Cumuto/Manzanilla, has taken over the medical care of her son. She said he had him do a computerized tomography (CT) Scan and electrocardiogram (ECG).
Both victims gave their statements to the Freeport Police station on Thursday but Singh was unable to finish because of his injuries.
Acting Senior Superintendent of the Central Division Michael Pierre confirmed this, he said as soon as Singh’s statement is completed they will start investigating.
«We have not made progress as quickly as expected however we are [making progress],» Pierre said.
Hechicha is a citizen of the United States of America. His mother reported the incident to the U.S. Embassy. Lal said she got an email that said if the investigation reaches nowhere in two weeks’ time, they will intervene.
She’s currently looking for a transfer for her son whom she said will not return to Carapichima West Secondary school.
Last week Minister of Education Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly said letters will detail the measures schools have put in place to assist their children in behavioural transformation and indicate clearly that any further involvement in fights or major school indiscipline will result in expulsion.
She said efforts will be made to support the positive development of all students. However, those who resist and continue to disrupt the school environment will be removed in the best interest of all students and school personnel.
