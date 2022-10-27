Maxi Taxi driver and student recovering following beating

Entornointeligente.com /

The Maxi Taxi dri­ver and 16-year-old school­boy who were beat­en by a group of stu­dents out­side Cara­pichi­ma East Sec­ondary School on Oc­to­ber 17th are both re­cov­er­ing well.

Dri­ver Varindra Singh and a male stu­dent of the Cara­pichi­ma West Sec­ondary School were in­jured and hos­pi­talised when a group of stu­dents pulled Hechicha out of Singh’s van and as­sault­ed him.

Singh then came out to de­fend him but they were both at­tacked.

Video footage of the in­ci­dent ap­peared on­line.

Hechicha’s moth­er Vidya Lal told Guardian Me­dia that he’s com­ing along but is still in pain.

While Singh’s broth­er Narindra said Varindra is re­cov­er­ing slow­ly and has an­oth­er hos­pi­tal ap­point­ment soon.

Lal said Dr. Rai Rag­bir, the Mem­ber of Par­lia­ment for Cu­mu­to/Man­zanil­la, has tak­en over the med­ical care of her son. She said he had him do a com­put­er­ized to­mog­ra­phy (CT) Scan and elec­tro­car­dio­gram (ECG).

Both vic­tims gave their state­ments to the Freeport Po­lice sta­tion on Thurs­day but Singh was un­able to fin­ish be­cause of his in­juries.

Act­ing Se­nior Su­per­in­ten­dent of the Cen­tral Di­vi­sion Michael Pierre con­firmed this, he said as soon as Singh’s state­ment is com­plet­ed they will start in­ves­ti­gat­ing.

«We have not made progress as quick­ly as ex­pect­ed how­ev­er we are [mak­ing progress],» Pierre said.

Hechicha is a cit­i­zen of the Unit­ed States of Amer­i­ca. His moth­er re­port­ed the in­ci­dent to the U.S. Em­bassy. Lal said she got an email that said if the in­ves­ti­ga­tion reach­es nowhere in two weeks’ time, they will in­ter­vene.

She’s cur­rent­ly look­ing for a trans­fer for her son whom she said will not re­turn to Cara­pichi­ma West Sec­ondary school.

Last week Min­is­ter of Ed­u­ca­tion Dr. Nyan Gads­by Dol­ly said let­ters will de­tail the mea­sures schools have put in place to as­sist their chil­dren in be­hav­iour­al trans­for­ma­tion and in­di­cate clear­ly that any fur­ther in­volve­ment in fights or ma­jor school in­dis­ci­pline will re­sult in ex­pul­sion.

She said ef­forts will be made to sup­port the pos­i­tive de­vel­op­ment of all stu­dents. How­ev­er, those who re­sist and con­tin­ue to dis­rupt the school en­vi­ron­ment will be re­moved in the best in­ter­est of all stu­dents and school per­son­nel.

