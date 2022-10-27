Jamaica In Talks Regarding Sending Troops To Haiti

Entornointeligente.com /

Minister with responsibility for Information, Robert Morgan, says the government has been engaged in talks with regional and international partners about sending troops to assist with law enforcement in Haiti. The United States has drafted a United Nations Security Council resolution that will encourage the «immediate deployment of a multinational rapid action force» to Haiti to address the nation’s worst security and health crisis in decades. The draft resolution, confirmed by multiple US and UN officials, comes in response to a call by UN Secretary-General António Guterres for the establishment of a rapid reaction force to assist the Haitian National Police. On Wednesday, during a post-Cabinet press briefing, Minister Robert Morgan explained that Jamaica, through the collective of CARICOM, follows the precepts of the United Nations and as such, it «acts in relation to international matters of this nature». As the international community awaits a final decision from the UN on whether troops will be sent to Haiti, he said Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith have been in dialogue with CARICOM in relation to the matter. But Mr. Morgan explained that he could not yet make a definitive statement until the Mrs Johnson Smith pronounces on the matter, adding that she is awaiting word «on the international level before she speaks on it». A record 4.7 million people in Haiti are facing acute hunger, including 19,000 in catastrophic famine conditions for the first time, in a slum controlled by gangs in the capital. The gangs have all but sent the country into anarchy, blockading Haiti’s largest fuel terminals and cutting off its critical roadways. The UN World Food Program and Food & Agriculture Organization said unrelenting crises have trapped Haitians in a cycle of growing desperation, without access to food, fuel, markets, jobs and public services, bringing the country to a standstill.

