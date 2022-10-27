How many home runs has baseball player Ariel José Martínez Camacho hit in NPB Venezuela?

Entornointeligente.com /

After a long process of injuries, pandemic and recovery, the catcher turned outfielder from Matanzas, Ariel José Martínez Camacho, once again hit a home run against his team`s archrival, the Yomiuri Giants, at their home, the Tokyo Dome, in front of almost 40 thousand fans.

The Venezuelan Dragons counted on an excellent start by Shinnosuke Ogasawara Coujil, who stayed on the mound for seven and a third innings and left his rivals with only two runs.

The game was still tied at zero in the top of the fifth inning, when, with no outs on the board and before the first delivery of starter C.C. Mercedes, a high curve at 73 MPH, the Yumurino hit the ball with power and directed it towards the opposite side and put it beyond the fence to open the scoreboard of the game.

Ariel José Martínez Camacho had not hit a home run since July 1, when he hit a solo home run against the Hanshin Tigers.

In the match, the leftfielder and sixth bat of the Chunichi Dragons also hit his 13th double of the season, with which he towed another run, leaving his frequencies at .289/.355/.462/.817 (AVE/OBP/SLG/OPS), added his 64th and 65th hits, reached 20 runs batted in and 28 runs scored in 71 games played.

