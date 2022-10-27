27 octubre, 2022
Mundo

Driver Wounded As Gunmen Rob Delivery Truck In St. Thomas

5 segundos ago
The police have launched a probe into the robbery of approximately $500,000 worth of Wisynco goods from a delivery truck in 12 Miles, Bull Bay, St. Thomas.   The incident occurred around 4:30 Wednesday morning.   It’s reported that a delivery man was driving his truck with the goods when, on reaching the vicinity of Three Finger Jack, a white Toyota Probox drove up beside him and the occupants opened gunfire, hitting him in the upper arm.    The delivery man sped off, however, the truck hit a median and came to a stop.   Two men reportedly exited the Probox, one of whom pointed the gun at the delivery man who ran in bushes.   The robbers drove away with the truck containing the goods.   A motorist later assisted the delivery man to the Yallahs police station where a report was made.   The injured man was later assisted to hospital where he was admitted.  

