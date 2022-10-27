27 octubre, 2022
Caribbean Cream Registers Less Profit In Second Quarter

Ice-cream company Caribbean Cream raked in less profit in its second quarter ended August.   Profit post tax was slightly changed at $7.1 million.   For the same period last year, profit was $83,000 more at $7.2 million.   Revenues for the company, however, improved by $159 million.   Total earnings were recorded at $654 million.   For the second quarter last year, the company made $486 million.   The company says the cost of raw materials has increased, forcing it to make adjustments to its prices. 

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

