Caribbean Cream Registers Less Profit In Second Quarter

Ice-cream company Caribbean Cream raked in less profit in its second quarter ended August. Profit post tax was slightly changed at $7.1 million. For the same period last year, profit was $83,000 more at $7.2 million. Revenues for the company, however, improved by $159 million. Total earnings were recorded at $654 million. For the second quarter last year, the company made $486 million. The company says the cost of raw materials has increased, forcing it to make adjustments to its prices.

