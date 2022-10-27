18-year-old charged with murder of 15-year-old boy

Entornointeligente.com /

Eigh­teen-year-old Ryan Ram­per­sad has been charged with the mur­der of 15 year old Videsh Dookran. He was re­mand­ed in­to cus­tody when he ap­peared be­fore Mag­is­trate Armi­na De­onar­i­nesingh, at the San Fer­nan­do Mag­is­trates’ Court yes­ter­day.

Ram­per­sad, of Church Street, Pon­derosa, Gol­con­da, Ste. Madeleine was charged with the of­fence, fol­low­ing ad­vice re­ceived from the Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tions, Roger Gas­pard, SC. He is due to reap­pear in court on No­vem­ber 16th.

Ac­cord­ing to po­lice re­ports, around 6 am on Oc­to­ber 9th the Com­mand Cen­tre re­ceived in­for­ma­tion about the fa­tal shoot­ing of a 15- year old boy and the con­ceal­ment of the body. The of­fi­cers pro­ceed­ed to the lo­ca­tion, and while con­duct­ing a search of the area, they dis­cov­ered the life­less body of the Videsh Dookran, in­side an aban­doned out­house.

Ex­ten­sive in­ves­ti­ga­tions were con­duct­ed by of­fi­cers of the Homi­cide Bu­reau Re­gion 3 in­to the mat­ter, which re­sult­ed in the ar­rest of an 18-year-old male sus­pect on Oc­to­ber 18th 2022. The sus­pect was for­mal­ly charged with mur­der on Oc­to­ber 25th 2022 by WPC Tri­cia Knights. The in­ves­ti­ga­tion was spear­head­ed by Su­per­in­ten­dent (Ag.) Sean Dhill­paul.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

