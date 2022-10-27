18-year-old charged with murder of 15-year-old boy

Eighteen-year-old Ryan Rampersad has been charged with the murder of 15 year old Videsh Dookran. He was remanded into custody when he appeared before Magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh, at the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court yesterday.
Rampersad, of Church Street, Ponderosa, Golconda, Ste. Madeleine was charged with the offence, following advice received from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard, SC. He is due to reappear in court on November 16th.
According to police reports, around 6 am on October 9th the Command Centre received information about the fatal shooting of a 15- year old boy and the concealment of the body. The officers proceeded to the location, and while conducting a search of the area, they discovered the lifeless body of the Videsh Dookran, inside an abandoned outhouse.
Extensive investigations were conducted by officers of the Homicide Bureau Region 3 into the matter, which resulted in the arrest of an 18-year-old male suspect on October 18th 2022. The suspect was formally charged with murder on October 25th 2022 by WPC Tricia Knights. The investigation was spearheaded by Superintendent (Ag.) Sean Dhillpaul.
