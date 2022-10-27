12 Babies Died From Bacterial Outbreak At Victoria Jubilee Hospital

Entornointeligente.com /

Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton has confirmed that 12 babies died from a bacterial outbreak at the neonatal unit of the Victoria Jubilee Hospital in Kingston. The minister said seven babies died in July, two in August, two September and one this month. The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) was asked to assess the situation and to take corrective measures. While he is still awaiting PAHO’s report, Dr. Tufton said understands informally that the findings corroborate the ministry’s internal assessment. But according to Dr. Tufton, progress has since been made to secure the lives of babies in the facility and to improve prevention and control measures. Dr. Tufton said the shortage of specialised nurses at the neonatal unit – due to migration and other factors – contributes to the risk of infections. The Health Minister suggested that the chances of an outbreak significantly increase when there is one nurse to about seven or eight infants as opposed to the ideal ratio of one nurse to two infants. Asked why the ministry had not reported the outbreak earlier, Dr. Tufton insisted there was «no intention to hide information». Instead, he said «there was an attempt in addressing the situation in order of priority, which is to first secure the babies, mothers – starting with a review, of course, to determine what the problem was – and that is what we had set out to do». He said the ministry also did not want to «create unnecessary panic» since the «improvements were being made» in terms of securing the neonates. Dr. Tufton also insisted that, contrary to the reports being circulated, the outbreak was confined only to the Victoria Jubilee Hospital.

