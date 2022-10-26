Santo, Khelawan make T&T happy

Entornointeligente.com /

For­mer top ap­pren­tice jock­ey Ki­mal San­to showed good form on the fi­nal day of rac­ing at Hast­ings Race Track in Van­cou­ver, Cana­da.

San­to, who is the on­ly ap­pren­tice to have won the ‘Triple Crown’ se­ries with Wise Guy, kept the flag of T&T fly­ing af­ter the T&T jock­ey en­joyed a good day on Sat­ur­day.

Al­so, Ker­ron Khelawan, an­oth­er top jock­ey, rode an­oth­er win­ner at the Hast­ings bring­ing his to­tal of win­ners to four.

On Sat­ur­day, the duo was among three lo­cal jock­eys, the oth­er be­ing Learie Seecha­ran, land­ing win­ners on the nine-race card.

How­ev­er, San­to had a great day win­ning the sixth race with Abri­er­win for train­er Pat­ty Leaney and own­ers Joe and Glo­ria Rus­so. When the starter sent the sev­en hors­es on their way, the grey Show­man con­trolled the pace from Some­thing Elu­sive and Miss The Hype with Abri­er­win and San­to track­ing the lead­ers.

At halfway, Show­man kept up the fast pace and still led by just a head from Miss The Hype as Strik­ing Val­ue moved in­to third half a length be­hind the lead­ers as Some­thing Elu­sive was rel­e­gat­ed to fourth as Abri­er­win moved clos­er to the lead­ers.

Com­ing to the straight, Sil­vi­no Morales sent Miss The Hype in­to the lead and for vic­to­ry as Show­man came un­der pres­sure with San­to bring­ing Abri­er­win to chal­lenge as Some­thing Elu­sive ral­lied in­to third.

In­side the fi­nal fur­long, San­to was rid­ing for all he was worth and Abri­er­win got up to win by 1/2 a length from Miss The Hype with Some­thing Elu­sive in third. The time for Abri­er­win’s suc­cess was 1:47.12.

That was not the end for T&T’s rid­ers as two races af­ter Khelawan got in­to the act and land­ed Don W for train­er Tara Neigel and own­ers, the Star Lot Sta­bles. When the sev­en-horse field was sent away for the six-and-a-half fur­long event, Gwen was the first to show from Makeitor­beakit with Don W well placed in third.

Go­ing to the halfway stage, Gwen still held the ad­van­tage but on­ly by a head from Makeitor­break­it with Khelawan track­ing the pace as Bar­ber­ry Ban­dit closed in fourth. At the cor­ner, Khelawan gave Don W the of­fice and he opened up a two-length lead on Gwen which was com­ing un­der pres­sure with Bar­ber­ry Ban­dit clos­ing in third and Bar­ney Google run­ning on strong­ly.

How­ev­er, the day be­longed to Don W who main­tained his gal­lop to the line to win by 3 1/3 length from Bar­ney Google with Bar­ber­ry Ban­dit in third. The win­ner’s time was 1:18.99.

That was a good end­ing for the T&T rid­ers who land­ed four win­ners on the nine-race card.

San­to and Khelawan closed the good week­end for T&T rid­ers. Well Done.

