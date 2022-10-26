Santo, Khelawan make T&T happy

Former top apprentice jockey Kimal Santo showed good form on the final day of racing at Hastings Race Track in Vancouver, Canada.
Santo, who is the only apprentice to have won the ‘Triple Crown’ series with Wise Guy, kept the flag of T&T flying after the T&T jockey enjoyed a good day on Saturday.
Also, Kerron Khelawan, another top jockey, rode another winner at the Hastings bringing his total of winners to four.
On Saturday, the duo was among three local jockeys, the other being Learie Seecharan, landing winners on the nine-race card.
However, Santo had a great day winning the sixth race with Abrierwin for trainer Patty Leaney and owners Joe and Gloria Russo. When the starter sent the seven horses on their way, the grey Showman controlled the pace from Something Elusive and Miss The Hype with Abrierwin and Santo tracking the leaders.
At halfway, Showman kept up the fast pace and still led by just a head from Miss The Hype as Striking Value moved into third half a length behind the leaders as Something Elusive was relegated to fourth as Abrierwin moved closer to the leaders.
Coming to the straight, Silvino Morales sent Miss The Hype into the lead and for victory as Showman came under pressure with Santo bringing Abrierwin to challenge as Something Elusive rallied into third.
Inside the final furlong, Santo was riding for all he was worth and Abrierwin got up to win by 1/2 a length from Miss The Hype with Something Elusive in third. The time for Abrierwin’s success was 1:47.12.
That was not the end for T&T’s riders as two races after Khelawan got into the act and landed Don W for trainer Tara Neigel and owners, the Star Lot Stables. When the seven-horse field was sent away for the six-and-a-half furlong event, Gwen was the first to show from Makeitorbeakit with Don W well placed in third.
Going to the halfway stage, Gwen still held the advantage but only by a head from Makeitorbreakit with Khelawan tracking the pace as Barberry Bandit closed in fourth. At the corner, Khelawan gave Don W the office and he opened up a two-length lead on Gwen which was coming under pressure with Barberry Bandit closing in third and Barney Google running on strongly.
However, the day belonged to Don W who maintained his gallop to the line to win by 3 1/3 length from Barney Google with Barberry Bandit in third. The winner’s time was 1:18.99.
That was a good ending for the T&T riders who landed four winners on the nine-race card.
Santo and Khelawan closed the good weekend for T&T riders. Well Done.
