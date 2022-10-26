Met Office: Brace for 4 days of severe weather

Entornointeligente.com /

A five-day se­vere weath­er event is un­der­way across Trinidad and To­ba­go.

A se­ries of dif­fer­ent weath­er fea­tures through Sat­ur­day are fore­cast to move across the Less­er An­tilles, bring­ing sig­nif­i­cant rain­fall ac­cu­mu­la­tions to T&T, ac­cord­ing to the Trinidad and To­ba­go Me­te­o­ro­log­i­cal Ser­vice (TTMS).

On Tues­day, ahead of the first trop­i­cal wave, af­ter­noon thun­der­storms de­vel­oped across north west­ern Trinidad and with­in 90 min­utes, up to 63.5 mil­lime­tres (2.5 inch­es) of rain fell across parts of Port-of- Spain, Wood­brook, St Ann’s and Mar­aval.

As drains reached ca­pac­i­ty, wa­ters cas­cad­ed along St Ann’s and Ari­api­ta Roads in St. Ann’s.

A sim­i­lar sit­u­a­tion un­fold­ed in La Sei­va, Mar­aval, as the Mar­aval Riv­er over­flowed, ren­der­ing many small­er side roads im­pass­able.

How­ev­er, a trib­u­tary to the Mar­aval Riv­er crossed Sad­dle Road, dam­ag­ing the bridge rail­ing and cut­ting off mo­torists near Roy­al Palm Plaza.

Equip­ment from the Min­istry of Works and Trans­port and a team from the T&T Fire Ser­vice as­sist­ed the Diego Mar­tin Re­gion­al Cor­po­ra­tion (DM­RC) in clear­ing de­bris up to late yes­ter­day.

The DM­RC al­so re­port­ed flood­ing in Boissiere #1 and #2, with six land­slides re­quir­ing back­hoes and trucks to be dis­patched to Fondes Aman­des, St Ann’s and Fort George Road, St James. The cor­po­ra­tion re­spond­ed to one fall­en tree and one dam­age re­port in­volv­ing high winds.

Ac­cord­ing to the Of­fice of Dis­as­ter Pre­pared­ness and Man­age­ment, flood­ing was re­port­ed across 12 ar­eas with­in the Port-of-Spain City Cor­po­ra­tion’s area of re­spon­si­bil­i­ty. These in­clud­ed Wright­son Road; Hamil­ton Hold­er Street; Pan­ka Street; Vi­dale Street, St James; Bourne’s Road, St James; Mu­cu­rapo Road; Au­drey Jef­fers Link Road; Jef­fers Lane; Co­corite (un­der the fly­over; West­ern Main Road east­bound (vicin­i­ty of the Stu­art broth­ers); Queen’s Park Sa­van­nah; the Hol­lows; and New­ton, Mar­aval Road.

Four land­slides were re­port­ed with­in the San Juan/Laven­tille Re­gion­al Cor­po­ra­tion, one with­in the San­gre Grande Re­gion­al Cor­po­ra­tion (SGRC), and one with­in the San Fer­nan­do City Cor­po­ra­tion. A fall­en tree was al­so re­port­ed with­in the SGRC’s area of re­spon­si­bil­i­ty.

At the time of Tues­day af­ter­noon’s floods, Trinidad, To­ba­go and sur­round­ing ma­rine ar­eas were un­der a yel­low-lev­el Ad­verse Weath­er Alert from the TTMS, which went in­to ef­fect at 9 am yes­ter­day.

By the mid-af­ter­noon, the Met Of­fice ex­tend­ed this alert un­til 3 pm on Sat­ur­day, main­tain­ing the yel­low alert lev­el.

The alert ex­plained that a com­bi­na­tion of fea­tures, in­clud­ing the ITCZ and a low-lev­el trough, is ex­pect­ed to af­fect the re­gion.

«Pe­ri­ods of rain and/or show­ers of vary­ing in­ten­si­ties are ex­pect­ed, with a high (80 per cent) chance of heavy show­ers and thun­der­storms that can pro­duce in­tense rain­fall in ex­cess of 50mm. Gusty winds in ex­cess of 55 km/h may be ex­pe­ri­enced, es­pe­cial­ly in the vicin­i­ty of heavy show­ers/thun­der­storms. Street/flash flood­ing and lo­calised pond­ing are like­ly in heavy down­pours,» it said.

The Met Of­fice added, «Seas can be­come ag­i­tat­ed at times in shel­tered ar­eas, and land­slides/land­slips are al­so pos­si­ble in ar­eas so prone. The most sig­nif­i­cant weath­er is like­ly to oc­cur from Wednes­day evening (26th). Un­til then, gen­er­al­ly set­tled con­di­tions will be in­ter­rupt­ed by oc­ca­sion­al heavy show­ers and iso­lat­ed thun­der­storm ac­tiv­i­ty.»

While ma­jor rivers re­main con­tained as of yes­ter­day evening, ac­cord­ing to the Min­istry of Rur­al De­vel­op­ment and Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment, 14 sand­bags were al­ready dis­trib­uted with­in the DM­RC while 32 were dis­trib­uted with­in the SGRC.

