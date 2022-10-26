Maraval man shot dead watching fireworks

A Maraval man died on Monday night after being shot as he watched fireworks with a friend.
Police said Jade Telesford, 22, of Upper St Ann’s Road, was sitting with a friend in a garage at Moraldo Trace, Santa Cruz, when they heard explosions which they initially thought were fireworks as the nation celebrated Divali.
However, the two later realised that they had been shot and called for help.
As residents responded, they rushed Telesford and his friend to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where Telesford was declared dead.
Officers from the Santa Cruz CID and the North Eastern Division Coastal Patrol Unit visited the scene.
