Maraval man shot dead watching fireworks

A Mar­aval man died on Mon­day night af­ter be­ing shot as he watched fire­works with a friend.

Po­lice said Jade Teles­ford, 22, of Up­per St Ann’s Road, was sit­ting with a friend in a garage at Moral­do Trace, San­ta Cruz, when they heard ex­plo­sions which they ini­tial­ly thought were fire­works as the na­tion cel­e­brat­ed Di­vali.

How­ev­er, the two lat­er re­alised that they had been shot and called for help.

As res­i­dents re­spond­ed, they rushed Teles­ford and his friend to the Er­ic Williams Med­ical Sci­ences Com­plex, Mt Hope, where Teles­ford was de­clared dead.

Of­fi­cers from the San­ta Cruz CID and the North East­ern Di­vi­sion Coastal Pa­trol Unit vis­it­ed the scene.

