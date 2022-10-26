Grange hails 'leading lady' Leonie Forbes

Entornointeligente.com /

The Minister of Culture and Entertainment Olivia Grange, says she was «left with a feeling of great sadness» on learning of the death of actress and broadcaster Leonie Forbes.

Forbes died in hospital at age 85.

«She was the ‘leading lady’, for a generation of broadcasters and thespians who excelled at their craft. She was as great in a radio studio as she was on stage and in television and films and as a producer,» said Grange in a statement released to the media Tuesday.

She also described Forbes as an actress extraordinaire and a broadcaster of the highest calibre.

«She was one of the most revered actresses on the Jamaican stage for over five decades, earning the respect and admiration of not just audiences, but her fellow practitioners. Her willingness to share her vast knowledge and experience with young thespians was one of the last memories of her which will last for a very long time,» Grange continued.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com