Live blog: Ukraine, US reject Russia’s ‘false’ dirty bomb allegations

Russia tells people in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson to flee for their lives as more residents joined an exodus to escape an anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive as conflict enters its 243rd day. This handout picture released on October 22, 2022 by the Telegram channel of the head of Rivne Regional State Administration Vitaliy Koval, reportedly shows Ukrainian firefighters extinguishing a fire at an energy plant damaged by a missile strike in Rivne region. (AFP) Monday, October 24, 2022

Top US and Ukrainian diplomats have rejected in a phone call Russia's Defence Secretary Sergey Shoigu's claims of preparing to use a «dirty bomb» by Ukrainian authorities on its own territory.

«I spoke to @SecBlinken. We both agreed Russia’s ‘dirty bomb’ disinformation campaign might be aimed at creating a pretext for a false flag operation,» Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

Separately Kuleba's US counterpart Antony Blinken released a statement underlining Washington's continued support to Ukraine and to «reject Russia’s false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory.»

Iran to provide Russia with '40 turbines' to ease gas supply

Iran has announced a contract with Russia to supply it with 40 turbines to help its gas industry amid Western sanctions over Moscow's aggression in Ukraine, local media reported.

Iran's «industrial successes are not limited to the fields of missiles and drones,» Iranian Gas Engineering and Development Company's CEO, Reza Noushadi, was quoted as saying by Shana, the Oil Ministry's news agency.

«Currently, 85 percent of the facilities and equipment needed by the gas industry are built inside the country, and based on this capability, a contract has recently been signed to export 40 Iranian-made turbines to Russia,» he added.

